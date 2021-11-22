‘Hulk’ #1 review: The Hulk, my destination

One explanation for what was seen in a post-credits scene in Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings is one that a lot of fans are probably hoping won’t be true, that Bruce Banner is seeking to retire from his superhero days and let his cousin, She-Hulk, take over the job of being the Hulk on the scene. There are other theories as to why Bruce Banner showed up in his human form rather than as the jade giant once again, but in the spirit of cherry-picking from the comics, as has been done more often than people care to admit, it’s fair to think that we’re going to find out in the She-Hulk series why Bruce took on his human form again, and why it would stand to reason that he’s not quite done with the Avengers or the MCU just yet. After all, if it’s to be believed, there does appear to be an idea for a World War Hulk movie that might be on the far horizons, so unless Mark Ruffalo is moving on and another actor is being brought in, it’s fair to think that we haven’t seen the last of the big green guy just yet.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO