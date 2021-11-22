ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Hulk’ #1 review: The Hulk, my destination

By Nathan Simmons
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Immortal Hulk was very much a horror book, and fans who are worried that the new volume will leave all of that behind need not worry. There are moments in this first issue of Hulk that feel like a nightmare on the page. The inside of Banner’s mind is not a...

