Supreme Court still mulling Texas abortion ruling

By Jeremy Blackman
Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wait for a Supreme Court ruling over the Texas abortion ban continued Monday after the justices did not include the case in a much-anticipated release of new opinions. The snub dashed expectations from legal experts who...

WSAV News 3

Religious abortion rights supporters fight for access

(AP) — On the day the Supreme Court hears arguments in a Mississippi abortion ban case, Sheila Katz plans to be at a nearby church. It is where the Jewish organization she leads is helping to host a morning interfaith service in support of abortion rights. That gathering, and a planned rally outside the court, […]
Fox News

Will the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade? Possible outcomes for the upcoming abortion case

The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments on Dec. 1 for a highly anticipated case that could dramatically alter abortion access in the United States. While the court could overturn its landmark decision in Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion, observers have suggested the justices could take more complicated paths to allowing states the power to impose greater restrictions on abortion.
Chief Justice John Roberts is at the epicenter of an abortion dispute before the Supreme Court

Since his first job as a young lawyer in Washington, John Roberts' work has been entangled with Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that gave women a right to end a pregnancy. He helped hoist the banner against Roe in the Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush administrations. But years later, during 2005 Senate hearings for the chief justice post he now holds, Roberts testified that Roe should be respected as precedent, particularly after being affirmed in 1992. And he has largely held to that.
Kait 8

Supreme Court to hear Mississippi abortion case Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the most divisive issues will be front and center before the nation’s highest court on Wednesday. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments over a Mississippi state law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks. The law would make an exception “only...
Slate

Republicans Will Be Sorry if the Supreme Court Overturns Roe

Next week, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. The suit, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, involves a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, about two months earlier than states can currently prohibit abortions under Roe. The statute’s defenders have suggested that a 15-week ban would enjoy wide public backing. In an amicus brief, for instance, 44 senators and 184 members of the House assured the justices that “two-thirds or more of Americans support limiting abortion after twelve weeks’ gestation.” And some scholars have argued in op-eds that a “moderate ruling,” upholding the Mississippi law and setting a 15-week limit, could establish a “new equilibrium.”
UPI News

Biden asks appeals court to reinstate workplace vaccine mandate

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday asked a federal appeals court to revive his administration's workplace vaccine mandate, which was blocked earlier this month. Biden announced in September that the administration was rolling out the rule requiring all private employers with 100 or more employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing for the virus. Its formal rollout sparked immediate legal challenges from states, employers, labor unions and religious groups.
Laredo Morning Times

The Rittenhouse Verdict and a Supreme Court Case Could Spell an ‘Open Season’ on Protesters

Today, Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges after killing two people and wounding another while he was conducting his own armed vigilante patrol of Kenosha, Wisconsin, in response to Black Lives Matter protests. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case about whether people have a constitutional right to concealed-carry permits.
CONGRESS & COURTS

