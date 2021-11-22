Pittsburgh Teen Accidentally Shot and Killed By Boyfriend

BigStock

A 17-year-old girl has died after a fatal shooting in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood.

Aliah Johnson of Wilkinsburg was found with a gunshot wound to the head around on Saturday night.

According to police documents, Emeka Moye-King, 16, and Johnson, his girlfriend, were hanging out in a second-floor bedroom watching television in his home.

WPXI reports that Moye-King’s mother was present in the home at the time and that she told police she could hear the two laughing and joking. Shortly after, she heard a loud bang. Holly King then told them that a few seconds later, her son came running down the stairs. He told her that he had just shot his girlfriend.

Emeka Moye-King, 16, of Pittsburgh/ Allegheny County

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

He told his mother that he had handed her his handgun to look at it. He then says,”when he retrieved the Glock 30 from Johnson’s grasp and with his left hand, finger on the trigger, placed the firearm on the dresser….that the firearm went off ….and Johnson slumped over onto the bed.”

Johnson was shot in the face.

Moye-King was arrested charged with criminal homicide and possession of a firearm by a minor.