ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Plug Power Stock Popped on Monday

By Rich Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago

What happened

Shares of fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) jumped out of the gate on Monday, opening 4.1% above Friday's close at 9:30 a.m. ET, before starting to wobble lower. At the same time, rival fuel cell operator Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) jumped 3.6% at the open, and -- in fits and starts -- proceeded to move even higher.

That doesn't make much sense, though.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32vfAN_0d3vOEp300
Image source: Getty Images.

So what

You see, over the weekend, investment bank Citigroup recommended a "pair trade" of both these fuel cell stocks, suggesting that investors should sell Ballard Power shares (rating them underweight) and use the money to buy shares of Plug Power instead.

As the analyst explained in a note covered by TheFly.com, Ballard is suffering from disappointing sales in China, and its focus on heavy-duty applications for fuel cells (such as powering trains and buses) isn't expected to see widespread adoption before 2023 or later. In contrast, the analyst thinks Plug's "hydrogen ecosystem" approach, in which the company both produces hydrogen fuel and also the fuel cells to use that fuel, will pay off for Plug more immediately.

Crazily, though, while Plug stock initially ran higher than Ballard on Citi's assessment, you'd actually more likely expect to see Plug score gains while Ballard stock lost ground on news of this sort. Instead, not only is Plug rapidly giving back its gains, but Ballard Power is currently doing even better than Plug.

Now what

Why is this happening? Honestly, I can only explain about half of the dynamic. On Friday, Plug Power jumped more than 10% after analysts at a different investment bank -- Morgan Stanley -- raised their price target on the shares by more than 50%. In contrast, Ballard stock only inched up 1% or so on Friday.

The only logical explanation for this seems to be that Plug investors are using today's positive Citi news as an opportunity to cash in some of their winnings from Friday's Morgan Stanley note. Ballard investors, meanwhile, are simply making up for lost time -- hoping that Citi is wrong about their stock, and that the nice things Morgan Stanley had to say about fuel cells last week will hold true for Ballard as well as for Plug Power going forward.

Comments / 1

Related
The Motley Fool

Why SoFi Stock Is a Smart Buy Right Now

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) went public in June 2021 following a SPAC merger orchestrated by venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya. Since then, the stock has underperformed the broader market, and the share price has fallen 31% from its all-time high. Even so, investors shouldn't give up on SoFi just yet. In this...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 75%: Time to Buy?

StoneCo's stock has plummeted due to the company's falling margins. Yet higher investments today could lead to a bigger growth opportunity tomorrow. Should Brazil's economy ever recover, StoneCo's stock could soar on a rebound, but risks remain today. Though StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was likely bought by one of Warren Buffett's younger...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Explosive Growth Stock That's Quietly Up 200% in the Past Year

This is a SaaS company providing a must-have tool. Growth has been through the roof. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model has become dominant over the past five years. It has made life easier for companies and employees, and produced enormous wealth for shareholders. Nowhere is that more obvious than in the results of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), which provides accounts payable and receivable tools that are crucial for small and medium-size businesses. The stock is up a remarkable 200% over the past year, and 750% since going public just two years ago.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plug Power#Ballard Power Systems#Bldp#Citigroup
The Motley Fool

Down 40% This Month Alone, Is This SaaS Stock a Screaming Buy?

Toast provides hardware and software for restaurants. Once in the company's ecosystem, customers are very sticky. While software has enabled life-changing efficiencies in many different industries, a few have been left behind. One of those industries is restaurants -- especially smaller mom-and-pop locations. That's a problem that Toast (NYSE:TOST) aims to solve. The company provides best-in-class payment hardware, as well as many software solutions to help restaurants run efficiently.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Want a 219% Return? Buy This Growth Stock, Says Wall Street

The artificial intelligence industry is set to generate $360 billion annually by 2028. C3.ai has almost doubled its customer base each year since 2019. Over the long term, a 219% return projected by one analyst might even be conservative. Despite the broad stock market indexes like the S&P 500 and...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

5 Stocks I Expect Will Make Me Wildly Rich by Retirement

Investing in innovative companies and being patient is the key to building serious wealth in the stock market. For more than a century, there's arguably been no better investment vehicle than the stock market. Though cryptocurrencies have had their time in the spotlight over the past couple of years, it's hard to overlook the stability of a greater than 11% average annual total return, including dividends paid, in the benchmark S&P 500 since 1980.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
The Motley Fool

3 Red-Hot Growth Stocks That Just Went on Sale

PayPal stock is down over 40% from its high. Fiverr International will benefit from long-term trends, and its stock sell-off is overdone. Twitter still has underappreciated avenues to growth. Many growth-dependent stocks have seen significant pullbacks in a recent bout of market volatility. Tech stocks have been volatile across 2021's...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Interactive Brokers has weathered every stock market crisis in the last 43 years, and it does extremely well when there's volatility. DocuSign is a popular pandemic stock that's cementing itself as a long-term winner in all environments. Both stocks look like solid buys in these uncertain times. Black Friday might...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks to Put on Your Watch List

Both companies have two appealing things I like to see: Flawless execution and share-price appreciation. DigitalOcean is seeing dominance in its niche market, pushing out even the biggest competitors. Atlassian is seeing immense success moving to the cloud. Plenty of high-growth tech stocks have been hit hard in 2021 despite...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Hot Growth Stock Could Soar Another 35%

Palo Alto Networks delivered impressive quarterly results. The growth in Palo Alto's customer base and their spending is driving the company's rapid growth. Palo Alto's presence in fast-growing cybersecurity niches will be a long-term tailwind. Palo Alto Networks' (NASDAQ:PANW) terrific quarterly report and guidance prompted a spate of price target...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Leading Software-as-a-Service Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

Shopify provides a popular e-commerce platform. Procore's SaaS offerings are changing how the construction industry operates. Twilio helps businesses communicate with their customers. Software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks can be quite lucrative investments. The business model is subscription-based, which keeps customers paying monthly fees. Because the software often becomes integral to the...
SOFTWARE
The Motley Fool

Is Pure Storage Stock a Buy?

Pure Storage's Q3 numbers beat Wall Street's expectations. It provided an upbeat forecast for the fourth quarter and full year. Its stock still looks cheap relative to its growth potential. Pure Storage's (NYSE:PSTG) stock price soared 13% to an all-time high on Nov. 24 after the data storage company posted...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Ways You Can Beat Warren Buffett in the Stock Market

Buffett has to hold a lot of cash and high quality bonds because he runs an insurance company. Buffett finds it difficult to invest in smaller companies because they don't really move the needle for his business. Buffett can't easily take advantage of short-term market disruptions. Warren Buffett is one...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

Stocks fell hard last week as both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) shed more than 2%. Indexes are still having an above-average year, though, with gains of 14% for the Dow and 22% for the S&P so far in 2021. Earnings season powers on...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 3 Hot Pot Stocks Immediately

Cannabis cultivators can make for attractive tenants. There's a biotech with blockbuster potential trading at a big discount. This marijuana ETF is a benchmark weed investment, and for good reason. With Republicans in the House of Representatives recently introducing legislation to legalize marijuana at the federal level, the potential for...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Wall Street Just Gave Investors a Buying Opportunity for This Stock

Crowdstrike offers a complete cybersecurity software package. The company is growing its customer count quickly. The competition is struggling to catch up. Wall Street analysts set stock price targets and provide detailed insights on companies. However, their views are often short-sighted, capped by what they can put into their models. As a result, they can struggle analyzing growth-oriented companies.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Up 150% This Year, Is Nvidia Stock a Smart Buy Now?

Nvidia’s technology is the gold standard in accelerated computing. The founder-led management team is executing a strong growth strategy. The stock trades at a pricey valuation on both a historical and relative basis. Supply chain disruptions sparked by the pandemic have created problems in numerous industries. For instance, automakers and...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
69K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy