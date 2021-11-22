Veterans in western Mass. receive turkey donations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Veteran Service Officers came together to pick up more than 230 donated turkeys to distribute to veterans across Western Massachusetts.

According to a statement by the Western Massachusetts Veterans Services Officers Association, the donated turkeys will be picked up at the 90 Meat Outlet in Springfield Monday morning. The turkeys were paid for through a partnership of The Valley’s Classic Hits 97.7FM/1250AM, SERVPRO of Hampshire County, Kubala Home Improvement of Ludlow, Ludlow VFW, VFW District 7 and Western Mass VSO Association.

Eric Segundo, Director of Veterans Services in Ludlow, told 22News this program has done nothing but grow since it was started, “It’s awesome, It’s the patriotism in these businesses. And this is the fifth year we’ve been doing it. It’s increased over the years. It started off as 50 turkeys a year, we’re up to 240 for today. It just means a lot.”

The turkeys will be distributed to veterans in North Adams, Chicopee, Ludlow, Wilbraham, Longmeadow, East Longmeadow, West Springfield, Agawam, Northampton, Hatfield, Granby, South Hadley, Easthampton, Belchertown and Westfield.

