6 standout stats from Jets' Week 11 loss to the Dolphins

By Tyler Greenawalt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Jets fell to the Dolphins, 24-17, on Sunday, moving New York’s record to 2-8.

The silver lining of Week 11, however, was rookie Elijah Moore, who scored his fifth touchdown in five games and looked like a bonafide No. 1 receiver. Moore and running back Michael Carter are exactly what the Jets have been looking for, and the duo will play a major role on the Jets under Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas.

They weren’t the only ones to play in Week 11, though, and there were a few others who contributed to some downtrodden moments. Here are six standout stats from the Jets’ loss.

Moore's big day

(Corey Sipkin-AP)

Moore’s performance ranked among the best by a Jets rookie receiver in franchise history. His 141 receiving yards were the most by a first-year player on the Jets since Rob Moore tallied 175 yards in Week 4 of the 1990 season, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini. Moore’s 62-yard touchdown in the third quarter was also the longest reception by a Jets rookie since Leon Washington’s 64-yard catch in 2006, per team reporter Randy Lange. Washington, now an assistant with the Jets, didn’t score on that reception, though.

Winless vs. division

(Adam Hunger-AP)

The Jets are the only team to go winless against divisional opponents over the past two seasons, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini. After falling to the Dolphins in Week 11, the Jets are now 0-10 against AFC East opponents over that span.

Tackling machine

(Bill Kostroun-AP)

Jets linebacker Quincy Williams wracked up a team-high 15 total tackles against the Dolphins in Week 11. That’s the 10th-most by a Jets defender in a single game and the most since David Harris tallied 17 total tackles in 2009. Williams’ 10 solo tackles were the most since Demario Davis’ 11 in 2017.

Douglas vs. Maccagnan

(Corey Sipkin-AP)

Mike Maccagnan drafted four receivers during his tenure as the Jets’ general manager: Devin Smith, Charone Peak, ArDarius Stewart and Chad Hansen. Elijah Moore has already surpassed their production in just nine games. The 2021 second-rounder has scored all five of his touchdowns in the past five games, while Maccagnan’s four wideouts caught just three combined touchdowns in 88 career games. Smith was the only one to score with the Jets.

Jets X-Factor’s Michael Nania broke the difference down even further after adding Carter to the equation:

Moore speed

(Corey Sipkin-AP)

The highlight of Moore’s day was his 62-yard touchdown in the third quarter to tie the game at 14. Moore’s route-running was pristine, but he also hit a top speed of 20.48 mph, according to NextGen Stats. That speed was the seventh-fastest in the league on Sunday.

Rookie sensations

(Corey Sipkin-AP)

Elijah Moore and Michael Carter became the third set of rookies this season to have each scored at least four touchdowns already, according to team reporter Randy Lange. They’re also the first Jets rookie duo to accomplish this feat since Emerson Boozer and Pete Lammons in 1966. Moore tallied his fifth touchdown against the Dolphins, while Carter already had four.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

