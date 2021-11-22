ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga Elevates a Classic Fall Ensemble in 8-Inch Heels for ‘House of Gucci’ QA

By Hanna McNeila
Footwear News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rms9v_0d3vMLvi00

Lady Gaga put a pop star flair on a classic fall ensemble yesterday during a Q&A for her upcoming film, “House of Gucci.”

The “Poker Face” singer added an edge to her look in her go-to platform boots. On top, the star sported a long, bright red sweater that draped down to her legs. The crew neck top had a loose fit with wide dolman sleeves. She matched the stunning shirt to a pair of black leggings that were tucked into her boots. She elevated her ensemble with a pair of her signature Pleaser shoes in patent leather with a lace-up front and a towering platform on an 8-inch heel.

The 35-year-old was joined by her co-star Jared Leto , who opted for a very classic-cool look. The “Dallas Buyers Club” actor sported a black and white striped sweater with yellow detailing on the front, which he wore beneath a leather motorcycle jacket. He also donned a pair of black suit trousers with textured detailing running down the seams. For footwear, he slipped on a pair of white leather Gucci loafers which featured the signature Gucci red and green stripe and a gold buckle on the footwear’s upper. The shoes retail for $850 on the Gucci website.

Gaga has been on a whirlwind media blitz promoting the highly anticipated film, spanning red carpet premieres in London, New York, and Milan and LA. The hitmaker has not disappointed with her red carpet attire. For the LA premiere last week, she wore a head-turning strapless bustier gown from Valentino’s spring 2021 “Code Temporal” Haute Couture collection. The light green gown incorporated iridescent silver sequins.

In “House of Gucci,” which hits theaters nationwide on Nov. 24, the actress plays late fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci’s ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of orchestrating his 1995 murder. The Ridley Scott-directed film is based on Sara Gay Forden’s book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.”

