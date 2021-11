Winter is coming — and we're not talking about Game of Thrones. The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics start Feb. 4 followed by the Paralympics on March 4. We couldn't be more excited to watch some alpine skiing, luge and skeleton, figure and speed skating, and all of the para sports. (We're particularly eager to see if the US sled hockey team can bring home its fourth consecutive Paralympic title.) In total, there will be 109 events across seven Olympic sports and 78 events across six Paralympic sports.

