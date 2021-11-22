ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The HeroQuest Board Game Remake Is Back With Expansion Sets

By Sean Fallon
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe classic HeroQuest board game was released in 1989 by Milton Bradley, earning a cult status in the years that followed. Now owned by Hasbro / Avalon Hill, a new version of the game made a triumphant return with a wildly successful Haslab croundfunding campaign last year that earned nearly $4...

comicbook.com

