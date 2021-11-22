Business in brief – Nov. 22, 2021

The following hospitals in Henrico County recently were awarded an ‘A’ from The Leapfrog Group’s fall 2021 Hospital Safety Grade: Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital and HCA Virginia Health System’s Henrico Doctors’ Hospital and Parham Doctors’ Hospital. This national distinction recognizes hospital achievements in providing safer health care. The Safety Grade assigns a letter grade to more than 2,600 hospitals across the country based on more than thirty national performance measures on preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections, and other systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm to patients in their care. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

***

At the Virginia Assisted Living Association’s annual Assisted Living Leadership Luncheon Oct. 20, VALA officials named Reuben Canty as the recipient of the 2020 Assisted Living Administrator of the Year VALA Diamond Award. Canty serves as the senior executive director at Commonwealth Senior Living in the West End in Henrico. He graduated from St. Mary’s School of Practical Nursing, where he began his career as a licensed practical nurse and Alzheimer’s director at Morningside Assisted Living and Memory Care. Along with being an LPN, he also is a licensed minister, certified dementia practitioner, preceptor, and trainer of Montessori-based dementia programming, individualized service planning, and uniform assessments. Award-winners were nominated by their peers and supervisors and received recommendations from community residents and family members of residents they served.

***

Chesapeake Bank, a Kilmarnock-based community bank with locations in several regions throughout Virginia, has hired Kevin Hill as assistant vice president and branch manager of the bank’s Westhampton branch at 5501 Patterson Avenue in Henrico. He has more than 15 years of experience in the financial industry working with various banks and credit unions in the Richmond area. Most recently, he served as a branch manager with Argent Credit Union in Richmond, where he was the first leader to achieve the financial goals set for his branch. Active in the community, he serves on the loan committee with Ways to Work, an outreach program under the HumanKind umbrella. Hill is a resident of Midlothian and holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Virginia State University.

***

Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority recently leased 4,800 SF of space at 3063 Mechanicsville Turnpike. Robert Marshall and Rebecca von Meister of Taylor Long Properties represented the landlord.

***

recently purchased The Row at GreenGate, a 100,000 SF retail center located at 12151 West Broad Street in Short Pump, from GreenGate Commercial for $31 million. Harrison Hall and Peter Vick of Colliers International represented the seller.

***

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: Continental Casualty Insurance Company – renewed its lease of 7,053 SF of office space at Westerre II, 3957 Westerre Parkway (Dean Meyer and Mac Wilson represented the landlord); Panera Bread – leased 3,641 SF of retail space at Staples Mill Marketplace, 9000-9120 Staples Mill Road (Nicki Jassy represented the landlord and Connie Jordan Nielsen represented the tenant).