ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Business in brief – Nov. 22, 2021

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fsl7a_0d3vLi0600

The following hospitals in Henrico County recently were awarded an ‘A’ from The Leapfrog Group’s fall 2021 Hospital Safety Grade: Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital and HCA Virginia Health System’s Henrico Doctors’ Hospital and Parham Doctors’ Hospital. This national distinction recognizes hospital achievements in providing safer health care. The Safety Grade assigns a letter grade to more than 2,600 hospitals across the country based on more than thirty national performance measures on preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections, and other systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm to patients in their care. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

***

At the Virginia Assisted Living Association’s annual Assisted Living Leadership Luncheon Oct. 20, VALA officials named Reuben Canty as the recipient of the 2020 Assisted Living Administrator of the Year VALA Diamond Award. Canty serves as the senior executive director at Commonwealth Senior Living in the West End in Henrico. He graduated from St. Mary’s School of Practical Nursing, where he began his career as a licensed practical nurse and Alzheimer’s director at Morningside Assisted Living and Memory Care. Along with being an LPN, he also is a licensed minister, certified dementia practitioner, preceptor, and trainer of Montessori-based dementia programming, individualized service planning, and uniform assessments. Award-winners were nominated by their peers and supervisors and received recommendations from community residents and family members of residents they served.

***

Chesapeake Bank, a Kilmarnock-based community bank with locations in several regions throughout Virginia, has hired Kevin Hill as assistant vice president and branch manager of the bank’s Westhampton branch at 5501 Patterson Avenue in Henrico. He has more than 15 years of experience in the financial industry working with various banks and credit unions in the Richmond area. Most recently, he served as a branch manager with Argent Credit Union in Richmond, where he was the first leader to achieve the financial goals set for his branch. Active in the community, he serves on the loan committee with Ways to Work, an outreach program under the HumanKind umbrella. Hill is a resident of Midlothian and holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Virginia State University.

***

Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority recently leased 4,800 SF of space at 3063 Mechanicsville Turnpike. Robert Marshall and Rebecca von Meister of Taylor Long Properties represented the landlord.

***

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XQRyg_0d3vLi0600

recently purchased The Row at GreenGate, a 100,000 SF retail center located at 12151 West Broad Street in Short Pump, from GreenGate Commercial for $31 million. Harrison Hall and Peter Vick of Colliers International represented the seller.

***

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: Continental Casualty Insurance Company – renewed its lease of 7,053 SF of office space at Westerre II, 3957 Westerre Parkway (Dean Meyer and Mac Wilson represented the landlord); Panera Bread – leased 3,641 SF of retail space at Staples Mill Marketplace, 9000-9120 Staples Mill Road (Nicki Jassy represented the landlord and Connie Jordan Nielsen represented the tenant).

Comments / 0

Related
Henrico Citizen

80 new COVID-19 cases in Henrico Schools

Henrico County Public Schools reported 80 new COVID-19 cases in its buildings last week, up from the previous week’s 55 new reported cases. Since Sept. 1, HCPS has reported 1,174 cases among students and staff — 614 in elementary schools, 242 in middle schools, 297 in high schools and 21 in various annexes. There are about 48,000 in-person students and about 7,000 staff members in HCPS, according to the most recent estimates provided by the school district.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico names Minor new finance director

Henrico County has appointed Sheila S. Minor director of its finance department, effective Dec. 17. She will replace Meghan Coates, who left for a job with the University of Richmond. Minor comes to Henrico from the city of Colonial Heights, where she has served as finance director since June 2017.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henrico County, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
City
Midlothian, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – Nov. 19, 2021

Mondelez Interational, Inc. announces plans to expand its Varina bakery; new COVID-19 cases in Henrico show slight tick upward; our weekly Restaurant Report; a Montana man is arrested with a gun at Richmond International Airport. Thank you for reading!. If you enjoy our content, please consider a monetary contribution to...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Enrollment in Henrico’s public schools continues to slump

Enrollment in Henrico Schools took a nosedive last year as the COVID-19 pandemic caused monumental disruptions to education. In September, schools fully reopened and welcomed students back — most of whom hadn’t been inside of a school building in more than 500 days. School officials projected enrollment to bounce back and surpass the pre-pandemic enrollment of fall 2019.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

New COVID cases up slightly in Henrico

New COVID-19 cases in Henrico have been slightly higher than normal during the past two days, in line with a statewide trend. The county had witnessed only two days in the past 25 with more than 50 new cases (and none with more than 57) before 74 new cases were reported Nov. 16. That total dropped to 49 Thursday, according to Virginia Department of Health data.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Henrico Citizen

A mission of HOPE

Ollie Harvey started giving back to the community 30 years ago, when she was a single mother living in Richmond’s Fairfield Court public housing. Her desire to help others later blossomed into the nonprofit HOPE organization. HOPE stands for Help Our People Eat. The organization operates a food bank, job-search...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Milestones – Nov. 16, 2021

The American Institute of Architects in Virginia celebrated the winners of the organization’s Design and Honors Awards Nov. 5 at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts at a hybrid event called Visions for Architecture. During the event, attorney Sean Golden of Glen Allen was awarded honorary membership – an award that recognizes “distinguished and exemplary service, over a sustained period of time, to architecture and the built environment by a non-architect.” Golden, an in-house counsel at AECOM, has served Virginia’s architects in both a professional and volunteer capacity for more than a decade and is a member of AIA Richmond’s Community & Government Affairs Committee. He has offered numerous presentations on best practices for contract negotiations and other risk reduction topics. As an attorney, Golden has provided many firms with legal assistance, resulting in judgements that have benefited the architecture profession as a whole.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Glen Allen student thriving in Radford University program

If there are words that exemplify second-year Radford University Carilion Doctor of Physical Therapy student Natalie Weber, they are empathic, compassionate and caring. From the patients she works with to her classmates, Weber (of Glen Allen) continually works to find ways to support others and improve their lives. “I enjoy...
GLEN ALLEN, VA
Henrico Citizen

AFCO selected to develop aeronautical facilities at Richmond International Airport

Aviation Facilities Company Management, LLC has been selected to plan and develop portions of on-airport property at Richmond International Airport for aeronautical industrial purposes. The Capital Region Airport Commission voted unanimously Oct. 26 to approve the execution of a master development agreement between the commission and AFCO. The agreement stipulates...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Leapfrog Group#Parham Doctors Hospital#Safety Grade#Vala#Lpn#Chesapeake Bank
Henrico Citizen

Restaurant Watch

Shelly’s Food Restaurant LLC, 7304 Staples Mill Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: hand sink doesn’t have paper towels; back hand sink doesn’t have soap; dried food debris found on can opener blade; incorrect temperature of pork in prep unit; meat and sauce in the walk-in cooler do not have date marks; time is not being marked for cheeses and beans used to make papusas; food is not cooling properly because it is covered and in deep pans; prep cutting board is heavily stained and scratched; observed dust and food debris on utensil bins, surfaces of equipment, inside reach-in coolers, on fan grate and on wire racks in the walk-in cooler; observed dirt and food debris on walls and floors; ceiling is not smooth and easily cleanable.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
Henrico Citizen

Children 5 to 11, booster shot recipients now may walk up to RHHD vaccination events

Children ages 5 to 11 no longer need to have appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Richmond and Henrico Health Districts events. RHHD officials announced Tuesday that effective immediately, all of the agency’s events will offer walk-up opportunities for children – and also for anyone who needs a booster shot. All other groups already were able to walk up and be vaccinated.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Like mother, like daughter

Henrico woman follows in mom’s footsteps as bakery owner, Food network contestant. A local woman is bringing her mom’s legacy and sweet treats to Henrico and showcasing her talents to the world on a Food Network show. After starting her career as a licensed cosmetologist, doing hair and nails, Kristen...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy