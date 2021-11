A welterweight contest between Michael Chiesa and Sean Brady is taking place now (Saturday, Nov 20, 2021) at UFC Vegas 43. Both fighters are feeling each other out on the feet early. The fight is momentarily stopped after an accidental eye poke on Brady. The fight resumes. Brady catches Chiesa with a left hook but is poked in the eye during the process. The fight is paused again. It resumes and they return to striking. Chiesa attempts a body kick but Brady catches it and takes him down. He circles to Chiesa’s back but Chiesa gets to his feet. Brady takes him down again with just under two minutes remaining. Chiesa gets to his feet again and manages to separate. Chiesa lands a straight left. Brady connects with a punch and follows it up with a leg kick. Not too much action afterwards as the round ends.

