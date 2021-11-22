ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WSJ: Trump reportedly looking to unseat Gov. Kay Ivey over Alabama rally cancellation

By Chad Petri
 6 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Is former President Trump trying to run a primary challenge against Alabama Governor Kay Ivey?

According to a report published in the Wall Street Journal Saturday , Trump has allegedly discussed endorsing Lynda Blanchard, former ambassador to Slovenia who is currently running for Alabama’s Senate seat, for governor.

Gov. Kay Ivey on list of 10 most popular governors in the country

“Mr. Trump has also met with Lynda Blanchard, a former ambassador in his administration, and discussed a possible endorsement if she abandoned her U.S. Senate campaign and instead challenged Alabama’s Republican governor,” the article stated. “Mr. Trump has privately blamed Ms. Ivey for a state commission decision to block the former president from holding a rally in July at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park, which includes a World War II battleship and other historic military aircraft.”

A spokeswoman for Ivey told WSJ that the governor played no role in the decision.

As reported by sister station WKRG in June , the decision to not hold a Trump rally at the park was made by the park’s Board of Commissioners who had a preexisting policy in place that does not allow partisan political events that are open to the public.

Alabama’s gubernatorial election will be held November 8, 2022.

Comments / 71

Jim
6d ago

I personally believe that President Trump should not attempt to unseat Governor Ivy. The majority of Alabamians have approved the job she has done to date. You do not unseat someone who has been successful in the position they hold. She had nothing personally to do with the canceled rally. This was done by the Mobile Battleship Commission, and cancelled during a period when Covid cases had significantly increased within Mobile County.

Reply(4)
25
Alan Scott
5d ago

OMG. Anyone who would believe this garbage is nuts. There has never been 1 positive story about the former President in almost 5 years. Why would we expect any different now.

Reply(3)
13
Denise Lewis Privott
6d ago

He acts as though our system of gov’t is his own personal play ground to always enrich he and his cronies

Reply
28
CBS 42

35-foot Christmas tree to be displayed at Alabama Capitol

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The state Christmas tree is being delivered to the Alabama Capitol. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office says the tree will arrive Monday at around noon. This year’s tree is a 35-foot eastern red cedar grown in Fitzpatrick. The tree will be displayed on the steps of the Alabama Capitol. The tree […]
CBS 42

West Virginia governor responds to Bluestone Coke plant complaints

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and his family are once again facing legal troubles from one of the businesses in their vast empire. This time it is a company known as Bluestone Coke, located in Birmingham, Alabama. The Jefferson County Alabama Board of Health has filed two lawsuits alleging that emissions […]
CBS 42

Birmingham reacts to guilty verdict in Ahmaud Arbery trail

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery trial is getting a lot of reaction nationwide. We talked to local lawyers to hear their thoughts. Going into today, legal analysts were unsure of how this decision would go with a predominantly white jury. Attorney and former federal prosecutor Raymond Johnson said the prosecution […]
