Austrian solar module manufactuer Energetica files for insolvency

By Sandra Enkhardt
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustrian PV module manufacturer Energetica filed for insolvency with the regional court of Klagenfurt at the end of October. “Energetica Industries GmbH can no longer meet its current payment obligations,” the company said in a statement. The amount of the liabilities is indicated at €24.8 million. The insolvency proceedings...

