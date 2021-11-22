First Solar signs multi-year deals for 5.4 GW of modules

Taiwanese market research company PV InfoLink has reported that the average price of polysilicon remained stable at RMB269 (US$42.1) per kg this week in China. It noted that this price level is still three times higher than that reported last January. As for wafers, PV InfoLink says that M10 (182 mm) wafers saw their price decline 4.9% to RMB5.38 per piece and M10 (175 mm) drop 5.64% to RMB6.36. G12 (210 mm) wafer prices remained stable at RMB8.93 per piece. This trend is due to high inventory levels and low operation rates of wafer factories. Referring to solar cell prices, PV InfoLink said that M10 PERC monocrystalline cells are now cheaper by 0.9% at RMB1.14 per W, while the price of M6 mono PERC cells dropped 1.9% to RMB1.08 per W. A price drop was also reported for G1 (158.75 mm) mono- and poly-crystalline products, which saw prices decrease over the previous week by 1.7% and 2.8%, respectively. Furthermore, according to PV InfoLink, last week solar module prices dropped for the first time in the past six months. Average prices for M6, M10 and G12 mono PERC modules fell by 1%, 1.4% and 1.4%, respectively, to RMB2.01, RMB2.04 and RMB2.04 per watt.

