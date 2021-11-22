ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

First Solar signs multi-year deals for 5.4 GW of modules

By David Wagman
pv-magazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Solar said that both Lightsource bp and bp placed multi-year orders for up to 5.4 GW combined of First Solar’s thin film photovoltaic solar modules. As part of the deal, Lightsource bp and bp ordered roughly...

www.pv-magazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
pv-magazine.com

Poland may reach 30 GW of solar by 2030

The Polish PV market is expected to grow strongly during the current decade to reach 30 GW of installed capacity by the end of 2030, according to the Polish research institute Instytut Energetyki Odnawialnej (IEO). The experts also expect the country's cumulative capacity to grow from around 6.3 GW currently...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Chinese PV Industry Brief: Solar module prices drop for the first time in the past six months

Taiwanese market research company PV InfoLink has reported that the average price of polysilicon remained stable at RMB269 (US$42.1) per kg this week in China. It noted that this price level is still three times higher than that reported last January. As for wafers, PV InfoLink says that M10 (182 mm) wafers saw their price decline 4.9% to RMB5.38 per piece and M10 (175 mm) drop 5.64% to RMB6.36. G12 (210 mm) wafer prices remained stable at RMB8.93 per piece. This trend is due to high inventory levels and low operation rates of wafer factories. Referring to solar cell prices, PV InfoLink said that M10 PERC monocrystalline cells are now cheaper by 0.9% at RMB1.14 per W, while the price of M6 mono PERC cells dropped 1.9% to RMB1.08 per W. A price drop was also reported for G1 (158.75 mm) mono- and poly-crystalline products, which saw prices decrease over the previous week by 1.7% and 2.8%, respectively. Furthermore, according to PV InfoLink, last week solar module prices dropped for the first time in the past six months. Average prices for M6, M10 and G12 mono PERC modules fell by 1%, 1.4% and 1.4%, respectively, to RMB2.01, RMB2.04 and RMB2.04 per watt.
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Semi-transparent solar module for greenhouse applications

Researchers at the University of Rome Tor Vergata in Italy have developed an organic solar panel based on dye-sensitized solar cells (DSSCs) for applications in greenhouses. “We used the panels to investigate the trade-off between energy production for an advanced aquaponics greenhouse, and its effect on filtering light for crop growth,” research author, Luigi Vesce, told pv magazine. “We covered a 2 m2 greenhouse area with 40 modules.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arkansas State
pv-magazine.com

A net-zero Canada would need 1.6 GW of solar per year from now on

The industry body for renewable energy businesses in Canada has called upon federal and provincial politicians to take the actions required to drive 1.6 GW of new solar generation capacity per year. That is the volume of solar the Canadian Renewable Energy Association (CanREA) estimates will be needed to achieve...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Spanish start-up offers flexible kit for balcony solar power generation with SunPower modules

Spanish start-up Tornasol Energy has launched a solar kit to enable flexible PV power generation on balconies, terraces, awnings, caravans and boats. The kit consists of one or two modules, a microinverter, and a five-meter cable. Thanks to its plug-in technology, it can be connected to any electrical outlet and immediately begin generating electricity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Solar Philippines subsidiary sets IPO at Php 1.00 per share

The offer period is planned for December 1 to 7, 2021, with a tentative listing date on the Main Board of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on December 17, 2021, based on a notice published on the PSE EDGE website. The proceeds of the IPO are to be used to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
aithority.com

Bridgeline Signs Multi-Year Agreement With Sales Intelligence Giant

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced that their DataBravo product has been chosen by a leading sales intelligence company to support their lead augmentation software. The multi-year agreement with the data provider continues Bridgeline’s expansion in this space. The new partner will maximize new lead generation...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp Solar#Multi#Modules#Solar Companies#Usa First Solar#Gw#First Solar
pv-magazine.com

Detergent for solar module cleaning and protection

Portuguese start-up ChemiTek has raised €1.2 million in a funding round that saw the participation of Portugal-based investment firms Ganexa Capital, Statusmaneuver, and EDP Ventures, the venture capital arm of national utility EDP. “It is an investment to expand our reach in the international market, for the enhancement of our...
BUSINESS
pv-magazine.com

Chinese PV Industry Brief: China National Petroleum Company builds 200 MW solar park

Solar manufacturer JinkoSolar yesterday announced its Tiger Neo, n-type TOPCon bifacial modules will be used by the state-owned China National Petroleum Company in its first ‘solar-powered oilfield.’ A press release issued by Jinko yesterday stated the use of PV panels “marks the beginning of a new, greener era for the oil and gas sector,” and added “solar-for-oil is a win-win in terms of emission reduction.” Quoted in the statement, Jinko VP Dany Qian said the use of solar will “help build a greener future for oil production.” The solar plant will have a capacity of 200 MW and will be located in Yumen, in western Gansu province.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

GoldenPeaks Capital and CNBM/Jetion Solar hold signing ceremony for the supply of 300MW bifacial photovoltaic modules

GoldenPeaks Capital, together with its strategic construction partner CNBM Group and equipment supply partner Jetion Solar have signed a 300MW supply contract for Jetion’s JTSSh high performance bifacial photovoltaic modules. A significant portion of the modules have already been manufactured, shipped and delivered to Poland with the balance to be delivered in December 2021. Jetion Solar is a Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) Tier 1 module supplier and produced the modules at its state-of-the-art 1 GW facility in Tongcheng, Anhui, China.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
pv-magazine.com

South Korea deployed 2.82 GW of solar in first nine months of 2021

South Korea saw the deployment of 2,828.3 MW of new PV systems in the first three quarters of the year, according to new statistics released by the Korean Energy Agency. This result compares to 3,283.6 MW in the same period a year earlier. “The decline in solar PV installations in Korea can be attributed to delayed permitting, over local governments heightening and expanding siting restrictions,” Eunbyeol Jo, a researcher at Seoul-based NGO Solutions for Our Climate, told pv magazine. “In addition, renewable energy certificate (REC) prices have been dropping due to oversupply in the market over the past three years, hampering solar development.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Austrian solar module manufactuer Energetica files for insolvency

Austrian PV module manufacturer Energetica filed for insolvency with the regional court of Klagenfurt at the end of October. “Energetica Industries GmbH can no longer meet its current payment obligations,” the company said in a statement. The amount of the liabilities is indicated at €24.8 million. The insolvency proceedings will...
BUSINESS
pv-magazine.com

Solar module factory with 1.2 GW capacity inaugurated in Saudi Arabia

Saudi electric company Bin Omairah Holding has commissioned a 1.2 GW solar module assembly factory located in the industrial district of Tabuk, the capital city of the Tabuk Region in northwestern Saudi Arabia. “The new manufacturing facility will produce monocrystalline PERC modules,” the company's CEO, Fahad Bin Omairah, told pv...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Holcim Philippines signs 20-year deal with Blueleaf Energy to become country’s first cement maker with on-site solar power plant

Under the agreement, Blueleaf Energy will finance, build, operate, and maintain solar energy facilities in Norzagaray, Bulacan and Bacnotan, La Union with a combined capacity of 29 MWp and an annual generation of more than 50 GWh that will supply up to 15% of the energy requirements of Holcim Philippines’ plants there. The solar energy facilities are scheduled to be completed in 2024. The partnership is projected to significantly reduce the power costs and carbon footprint of Holcim Philippines. The parties held a signing ceremony on November 16, 2021.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fast Casual

Qdoba signs multi-unit deal for Canada

Qdoba Mexican Eats has signed a multi-unit franchise deal to bring five locations to Canada. The development agreement includes Ontario, Ottawa, Cornwall, Cobourg and Kingston. The first location in this deal is set to open in Q4 of 2022, according to a press release. The units will be owned by...
RETAIL
pv-magazine.com

US landfills could host more than 60 GW of solar

The Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) released a report, The Future of Landfills Is Bright, that offers a guide to considering the value of solar power installed on landfills. The report indicates that more than 63 GW of solar power plant capacity could be located at less than half of U.S. landfills, generating 83 terawatt hours of electricity each year across all 50 states.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Baton Rouge Business Report

Entergy Louisiana signs three deals with solar energy producer

Renewable energy provider D. E. Shaw Renewable has signed three solar power off-take agreements with Entergy Louisiana. The multimillion dollar solar facilities will be built under power purchase agreements or build transfer agreements with Entergy, to boost the provider’s renewables portfolio. Two adjacent solar facilities, the Vacherie Solar Energy Center...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy