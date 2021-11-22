The Game Awards Have Teamed up With Spotify

And They Celebrated the 50th Anniversary of the First Commercial Computer Game. The Golden Joystick Awards were celebrated last night, on November 23, 2021. During these awards, Golden Joystick also celebrated the first commercially sold video game, Computer Space. It was the 50th anniversary, and as part of the celebration, Best Gaming Hardware of All Time and Ultimate Game of All Time were added as award catagories. The winner of Ultimate Game of All Time was Fromsoft’s Dark Souls. As this, as well as all other categories, are decided by popular vote, this was less of a declaration, and more of a fun way to see the numbers game, as they got twelve percent of the vote, just barely getting ahead of DOOM (the 1993 version) at eleven percent, and Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at ten percent. Considering how many games are out there, it’s little wonder that the percentages seem so low.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO