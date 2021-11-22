ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Game Awards Have Teamed up With Spotify

By Austin Fern
cogconnected.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Game Awards have teamed up with Spotify to host the audio of the event. The partnership includes content and in-show elements, including announcing the most streamed Spotify artists and songs on gaming platforms. The Game Awards creator, executive producer, and host Geoff Keighley is hosting a special 4-episode...

