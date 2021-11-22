ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Delta CEO Just Warned This Major Change Is Coming to Flying

By Zachary Mack
Best Life
Best Life
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hdekk_0d3vKKGF00
Shutterstock

There's no question that COVID-19 has changed how we travel over the past year and a half. But as the world moves towards putting the pandemic behind us, experts are already looking towards the future and predicting how boarding a plane will be different once life becomes relatively normal again. And according to Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian, one major change is coming to flying that will affect every traveler in the coming years. Read on to see what the airline industry's new course looks like.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42gca4_0d3vKKGF00
Shutterstock

During an interview with the BBC, Bastian predicted that the fight against climate change meant flights would soon become more expensive. In doing its part to reduce its footprint, the world's second-largest airline has already begun spending $30 million a year to offset its carbon output, making the company carbon neutral as of March 2020.

The airline will step up that number in the coming years, spending more than $1 billion in the coming decade to cancel out all of its emissions by investing in fuel-efficient planes, sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs), and removing carbon from the atmosphere, the BBC reports. "Over time, it's going to cost us all more, but it's the right approach that we must take," the CEO said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28aivx_0d3vKKGF00
iStock

Bastian's comments come on the heels of the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland, during which world leaders recommitted to reducing carbon emissions to limit global warming temperatures 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. But while industry leaders may have already begun remodeling airlines to function in more eco-friendly ways, experts warn that the actual cost of change is far greater than what is currently allotted for in budgets.

According to Andreas Schafer, PhD, professor of energy and transport at University College London, retooling the airline industry to have net-zero carbon emissions will "cost trillions rather than billions of dollars." Research conducted by his team has found that this would force most carriers to increase ticket prices by 10 to 20 percent.

"In the short-term, government support will be needed with those costs as decarbonizing aviation will be extremely challenging, and current efforts will need to be scaled up dramatically," Schafer told the BBC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TmCob_0d3vKKGF00
Shutterstock

While the ambitious changes being made have garnered attention, critics claim that the moves do little in the face of an industry that is set to see the number of annual passenger flights skyrocket from a pre-pandemic level of 4.5 billion to 10 billion by 2050, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Instead, they argue that the only way to ensure goals be met is to keep planes on the ground and find alternate transportation methods.

"This announcement is full of scams like offsetting and excessive optimism on so-called 'sustainable aviation fuels' and future aircraft designs," Klara Maria Schenk, a climate and transport campaigner with Greenpeace, said in a statement. "But it lacks the one thing that's needed to deliver the goal of limiting temperature rise to 1.5 [degrees Celsius], which is tangible action to prioritize green travel and reduce flights."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V06vi_0d3vKKGF00

While flights are still below the levels they were before COVID-19 disruptions, Bastian is optimistic that seats will fill up again as the world returns to normal. "All forms of travel are on the way back," he told the BBC, saying that both business and personal travel were seeing growth. "Families are the part of the traveling public that we're most happy to see, because there's been some really difficult stories over time of families not being able to connect for long [periods]."

But even as passenger numbers rebound, Bastian reiterated that the global travel slowdown brought on by the pandemic allowed for a much-needed "opportunity to invest in our future." He hopes that the recent return of international travelers to the U.S. can further help the company stabilize as it continues to make changes for the future.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Never Do This When Booking a United or Delta Flight, Experts Warn

Major U.S. airlines have had a tumultuous last couple years, as the COVID pandemic effectively halted air travel for most people in the country. But as more and more people get back into the groove of flying, airfare prices are rising accordingly. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby recently warned travelers that they are likely to see price hikes soon, especially with a major increase in travel over the holidays. Experts say there are things you can do to avoid making your trip even more expensive, and one comes down to the way you book your ticket. Read on to find out what you should never do when booking a flight on United or Delta.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Another Major Airline Just Said It's Cutting Flights for the Next 2 Months

Vaccine mandates and mask requirements have made air travel a safer option for people this year, even amid the continued spread of COVID. But while passengers may have the comfort of safety while flying, it's getting on those flights that is proving to be a massive headache. In early October, Southwest Airlines canceled nearly 2,000 flights, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports across the country. Later that month, Alaska Airlines announced that it was cutting some of its flights between two cities in November and December. Now, another major airline has just announced that it's dropping flight service to and from several cities over the next two months. Read on to find out if any of your upcoming trips are in jeopardy.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

If You're Offered This on a Plane, Just Say No, Flight Attendants Warn

With holiday travel back in full swing, you've probably noticed that your flights home are just as packed as they've ever been, if not more so. But whether your trip is a mere two hours or a whopping 14, you should try to make your flight as comfortable as possible. Flight attendants will do their best to aid you in that pursuit: From a can of soda to a pair of headphones, they offer everything that they can to make sure that passengers have a smooth ride. At the same time, there are some in-flight amenities that you shouldn't take advantage of. According to flight attendants, if you're offered certain items on a plane, you're better off turning them down. Read on to find out what you should just say no to.
LIFESTYLE
Denver Post

Can supersonic air travel fly again?

Despite the promise of two-hour flights from New York to Los Angeles, the supersonic airline industry never really got off the ground. That is largely because of physics: specifically, the sonic boom, the thunderclap noise made when an aircraft breaks the sound barrier, which essentially doomed supersonic aviation as a viable business.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Bastian
simpleflying.com

How Lufthansa Made Its Boeing 737s One Of The Quietest Aircraft

Noise pollution is a key operating constraint for airlines and airports around the world. Lufthansa takes a particularly conscientious approach to this matter, and has worked hard to reduce the decibel levels of some of its short-haul aircraft in years gone by. Among these was the Boeing 737, which it managed to get reclassified in the quietest noise category.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
finance-commerce.com

Companies promise electric air travel for the masses

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. It is late afternoon in Manhattan and you have a flight to catch at Kennedy International Airport. Instead of sitting in rush-hour traffic for two hours, you take a short ride to a nearby parking garage where you board an electric aircraft that takes off vertically from the roof and deposits you at Kennedy 20 minutes later for roughly the same cost as a fancy ride-share. You make your flight in time.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Popculture

Delta Airlines Chief Has Some Unfortunate News for Flyers

Delta Airlines chief executive Ed Bastian says the climate change battle is about to hit customers where they'll feel it most: their wallets. While the efforts behind the potential rise in price are reasonable and meaningful, customers are guaranteed to hate the cost put on them by the airlines. "Over...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Airlines#Climate Change#Bbc One#University College London
businesstraveller.com

Westjet to launch first Heathrow service

Westjet has announced plans for a new service between Calgary and London Heathrow. Exact details of the route have yet to be confirmed – the carrier said that it would launch in early spring 2022, and would be operated by its B787 Dreamliner aircraft. Westjet said that details including frequency,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SKIFT

United CEO Vows to Beat Margin-Leader Delta on Quality not Quantity

United CEO Scott Kirby is talking up his investments in product, and quality improvements at the carrier. But it will still be a steep challenge to beat Delta Air Lines, the longstanding leader on quality and margins in the U.S. Any longtime United Airlines flyer will know quality has not...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
850wftl.com

United Airlines to stop flying to 11 cities

According to a statement by United Airlines, the company plans to stop flying to 11 small cities indefinitely. The mortification of the schedule is due to the company’s aim for “long-term sustainability,” after COVID challenges United said. “Many different factors determine a successful route and our decisions include careful evaluation...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Scrapping Planes: Behind The Scenes At An Aircraft Dismantler

Nestled in the Vale of Glamorgan on the outskirts of the small town of St Athan, Europe’s largest aircraft dismantler is hard at work. Simple Flying enjoyed a tour of the expansive facilities and got the lowdown on what makes eCube Solutions different from its competitors. A plane lover’s paradise.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

60 Planes In 9 Years: The Fleet Of Batik Air

Commencing operations in 2013, Indonesian full-service airline Batik Air now has a fleet of over 60 aircraft. Starting with just three Boeing 737-900ERs, the airline has grown to include 21 Boeing 737-800s as well as over 30 Airbus A320s, and even some widebody A330s. The Batik Air fleet at a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
freightwaves.com

Blocked from flying passengers, budget startup Flypop turns to cargo

Tired of waiting to get passenger service off the ground during the pandemic, startup low-cost carrier flypop has decided to switch gears and debut as a cargo airline. The U.K.-based airline said last week that it has redeployed its first Airbus A330 for dedicated cargo operations as a passenger freighter with its seats removed. The cargo-only flights are being operated for flypop by air charter specialist Hi Fly under its Malta operating certificate..
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

U.S.-bound passengers stranded after emergency landing

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Dozens of people were stranded in Europe for a second night on Saturday after their U.S.-bound flight made an emergency landing in Dublin following an engine failure, passengers said. Brussels Airlines flight 101 was en route from Brussels to New York on Friday when pilots issued...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Best Life

This Popular Airline Will Cut All Flights to 2 Major Airports, Starting Jan. 4

Air travel is finally picking back up again after the COVID pandemic effectively halted most passengers' travel plans. But now travelers are facing new challenges, including canceled flights. Both Southwest and American Airlines each made nearly 2,000 last-minute flight cancellations in the last few months, stranding people in airports across the country. And it's no longer just certain flights getting cut because of weather and staffing shortages: Many airlines are taking this time to restructure their service on a larger scale, pulling entire flight routes from cities. In fact, one popular airline just announced that it is permanently cutting all of its flights to two of the biggest airports in the U.S. soon. Read on to find out if your travel could be affected next year.
NEWARK, NJ
simpleflying.com

Why easyJet Does Not Operate Flights Where Trains Are 3 Hours Or Less

In certain markets, airlines compete directly with train operating companies. This is a common phenomenon in Europe, where countries like France and Germany have extensive high-speed rail networks. However, in some instances, airlines choose not to compete for various reasons. EasyJet is one such carrier, and Simple Flying recently learned why.
TRAFFIC
Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
113K+
Followers
6K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy