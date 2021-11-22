ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE UNKIND Trailer Awakens Evil

By Peter Martin Managing Editor
screenanarchy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you thirsty ... for blood? Are you hungry ... for horror?. Yes, that's right, it's Thanksgiving week here in the U.S., though we believe in making everyone else in the world pay for our sins. TBH, none...

screenanarchy.com

Comments / 1

Popculture

'The Young and the Restless' Bringing Back Character Fans Thought Was Dead

Soap operas are infamous for raising characters from the dead. There have also been instances where characters disappear and turn up years later. The Young and the Restless is not exempt from the gimmick. Fans of the daytime soap have suspected that the beloved character Chance Chancellor wasn't really killed in the explosion in Spain. As it turns out, they guessed correctly.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Underrated Denzel Washington Movie Coming to Netflix

Safe House, a crime thriller starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds, has found a great second life on Netflix as of late, putting up solid streaming numbers and reaching new viewers nearly a decade after its theatrical debut. This week, another one of Washington's films is making the move to Netflix, and there's a good chance it could see a similar kind of popularity with viewers thanks to the star power of Denzel.
MOVIES
Best Life

7 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Need a quiet weekend in after celebrating Halloween? A couple of days with Netflix may be just the ticket. The streaming service is constantly debuting new shows and seasons, and that can make it difficult to decide where to start. So we took a look at all the new TV shows that have landed on Netflix over the last two weeks to bring you this short list. It includes everything from a flashy '50s-set Turkish drama to an animated comedy about the perils of puberty. Read on to see what you should be watching now.
NFL
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
Best Life

'80s Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

The '80s brought us a lot of iconic movies and TV shows, from The Goonies to The Wonder Years to The Facts of Life, but none of those huge hits would have been possible without some seriously talented child actors. Is there a more indelible image from The Shining than Danny Torrance riding his tricycle through the halls of the Overlook Hotel? We don't think so. Yet that movie's young star Danny Lloyd isn't an actor anymore, and neither are many of his peers. Read on to learn about Lloyd and 11 more child actors from the '80s who quit Hollywood—plus why they decided to walk away for good.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Two Kurt Russell Movies Hit the Netflix Top 10

Kurt Russell has a whole new generation of fans, all thanks to his turn as Santa Claus in Netflix's 2018 hit The Christmas Chronicles. The movie even earned a sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn an even bigger part as Mrs. Claus. Although Thanksgiving is still a few days away, both movies are already starting to climb Netflix's U.S. charts before Christmas.
MOVIES
Popculture

'9-1-1' Star Exits Series Over COVID Vaccine Mandate

Original 9-1-1 cast member Rockmond Dunbar has exited the FOX series due to new COVID protocols on the show requiring all actors to be vaccinated, Deadline reports Tuesday. Dunbar's character, Michael Grant, was abruptly written off in Monday's episode of the first responder drama after the actor was rejected for both a medical and religious exemption to the vaccination requirements set by Disney TV Studios' 20th Television.
TV & VIDEOS
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in November 2021

Another month, another wave of new Netflix titles hitting the platform. While you wouldn’t be wrong for chalking up the streamer as mostly a source for original binge-able TV series that go from the mind as soon as they enter it, Netflix at least tries to do some good each month with a few classic-ish movies to appeal to film fans.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Critically Hated Keanu Reeves Movie Making Waves on Netflix

Bad reviews are no match for Keanu Reeves, at least when it comes to streaming numbers. While some of Reeves' movies in recent years have been big hits, both at the box office and with critics, he's made quite a few films that few under the radar and lacked any kind of real buzz. That includes the 2018 sci-fi dud Replicas, which received some pretty terrible reviews and reactions from fans and critics alike when it was released. Despite the overall disdain for the movie, Replicas is finding itself another audience on Netflix.
MOVIES
International Business Times

‘9-1-1’ Star Rockmond Dunbar Written Off Show After Refusing COVID-19 Vaccination

“9-1-1” fans won’t be seeing the character Michael Grant anymore after actor Rockmond Dunbar departed the show over his vaccination status. Dunbar, 48, was reportedly written off the emergencies services series after he failed to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandates that TV productions have recently started to implement, according to Deadline.
TV & VIDEOS
delawarepublic.org

Movies to watch in your PJs this holiday weekend from film critic Ty Burr

Here & Now‘s Robin Young checks in with Ty Burr, who has a list of film recommendations for films (and one TV show) that are available via streaming. “Power of the Dog” (in theaters now, Netflix 12/1) Watch on YouTube. “Trapped”. Watch on YouTube. “Passing” (Netflix) Watch on YouTube. “The...
MOVIES
Popculture

Hilarious Ryan Reynolds Comedy Crashes the Netflix Top 10 Ahead of the Holidays

A hilarious Ryan Reynolds comedy recently crashed the Netflix Top 10 ahead of the holidays, and fans of the actor will be excited that it's available to stream. Just Friends, a 2005 Christmas rom-com starring Reynolds and Anna Faris, is currently available on Netflix, and it's definitely one to queue up. While it seems to have been knocked down since, the movie was one of Netflix's Top 10 most-watched movies earlier this week.
MOVIES
850wftl.com

Will Ryan, Disney voice actor, dies at 72

William Frank Ryan was an American voice actor, singer and musician. He provided the voice of Petrie in the 1988 animated film The Land Before Time. He was also known for his voice work as Eugene Meltsner in the Christian radio drama Adventures in Odyssey and Grubby in The Adventures of Teddy Ruxpin.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In November 2021

This month, we’re saying hello to the holiday season and goodbye to a number of movies and shows on Netflix. More than 100 titles are joining the streaming platform in November, but at least 40 are set to depart. That number includes Ryan Coogler’s biographical drama “Fruitvale Station,” which leaves on Nov. 11.
TV & VIDEOS
24/7 Wall St.

The Best TV Series Finale Ever

The list of TV finales stretches into the hundreds, if not the thousands. Viewers have to wait decades in some cases, and in others like Jeopardy that are still running, they may have to wait long into the future. Viewers of “Gunsmoke” had to wait 20 years until 1975. Viewers of “Lassie”, one of the […]
TV SERIES
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES

