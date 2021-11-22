Pro Dancer Jenna Johnson Is Earning Big Bucks on ‘DWTS’! See Her Massive Net Worth

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jenna Johnson has remained one of the most popular pro dancers on Dancing with the Stars since she became a member of the troupe in season 18. The five-time U.S. National Latin Champion got her start in the talent show circuit on So You Think You Can Dance. She has since worked her way up to becoming the queen of the ballroom, earning a staggering net worth in the process.

Jenna has an estimated net worth of $7 million, according to Celebnetworth.net. Growing up in Utah, Jenna was inspired by watching her two older sisters pursue dance. At the age of 3, she decided she wanted to be a performer and had her sights set on some of the world’s biggest stages. The dance maven trained in all styles before auditioning for So You Think You Can Dance at the age of 18 in 2013.

“At a young age, I knew I wanted dance to be what I did forever,” she told Darling in March 2020. “SYTYCD was the first time I performed on camera. I absolutely loved it. It was the ‘aha’ or epiphany moment that I want to be on camera.”

RINGO CHIU/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jenna was one of the final eight dancers left standing before she was eliminated from the show, just missing out on the $125,000 prize. It didn’t take long for her to find a new home on television. She joined the roster for Dancing with the Stars in 2014 as a background dancer. Even in the background, Jenna still stole the show.

In season 23, the brunette beauty was promoted to pro status and was partnered with actor Jake T. Austin. Though they were the first couple eliminated from the competition, Jenna proved that she was a force in the ballroom with intricate choreography and an infectious personality. The So You Think You Can Dance producers kept an eye on her newfound success on ABC. She was brought back to mentor the contestants on So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation in 2016.

Jenna also joined season 14 of So You Think You Can Dance as an all-star in 2017. She finished in fourth place with her partner, Kiki Nyemchek. She headed back to Dancing with the Stars for season 26 in 2018. This time, Jenna was determined to win. She did just that with Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, bringing home the Mirrorball Trophy for the first time ever and a hefty paycheck. It was the true underdog story after being eliminated first in her first season as a pro.

Jenna came close to winning the show again in season 29 with Nev Schulman. Ultimately, they finished in second place. For the 2021 season of Dancing with the Stars, it was announced that Jenna would be competing in the show’s first same-sex pair with JoJo Siwa. They became top contenders right away with their synchronization and connection.

Jenna not only found a successful career on Dancing with the Stars, but she also got love out of the deal. She met her husband and fellow pro dancer, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, when she first joined the show in 2014. The couple tied the knot in 2019. Val also has an estimated $7 million net worth of his own.