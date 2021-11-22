ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2023 Porsche 911 Safari prototype continues testing on the road - gallery

Top Speed
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Safari name really needs no introduction. As any Porche loyalist will tell you, it is a name that carries a lot of significance in the German marques history. Well, it looks like Porsche is set to revive the name after all as a test mule of the car was...

www.topspeed.com

Comments / 0

Related
motor1.com

Porsche 911 Safari spied showing its lifted suspension

Porsche continues to test a higher-riding version of the 911 that we believe to go by the moniker Safari. It seems like the brand is developing a variant of the venerable model that takes inspiration from the vehicle's success in rallies. This one was testing near the Nürburgring. This location...
CARS
Carscoops

Porsche 911 Safari Spied Again Showing Its Adventurous Rally-Bred Spirit

While Porsche is already offering countless variants of the 992, there is a special one coming up in the following years. We are talking about the long-rumored 911 Safari which is set to revive the rally-prepped 911s of the past. Our spy photographers caught the model during testing on public roads, with minimum camouflage hinting at a possible 2022 reveal.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safari#On The Road#Porsche 911#Gallery#Porche#German#Acs
Carscoops

Porsche Takes To The Nurburgring With 2024MY 911 Turbo S E-Hybrid Prototype

Porsche’s work with the 911 never stops and it was recently spotted testing a hybridized 911 Turbo S at the Nurburgring. Our eagle-eyed spy photographers first spotted this same prototype testing on the streets around the German circuit back in August. We now have the opportunity to see the car being pushed to its limits on the ‘Ring and it looks fast. Very, very fast.
CARS
Carscoops

Hans Mezger’s Porsche 911 Carrera 3.0 Is Finally Back On The Road

When Hans Mezger passed away in 2020, he left behind a legacy of remarkable engineering. He was the man behind the development of countless Porsche engines, including the air-cooled six-cylinder boxer engine of the 911, the 12-cylinder engine in the 917, and the TAG Turbo engine that took both Niki Lauda and Alain Prost to Formula One World Championships.
CARS
Motor1.com

Classic Porsche 911 Gets Wild Off-Road Makeover For Dakar Rally

Of all the street-focused sports cars and supercars in the world, the Porsche 911 is truly unique. Aside from its long-standing reputation as the everyday supercar, can you name another such vehicle that doesn't look out of place riding on long-travel suspension with beefy off-road tires? You've seen many safari-themed 911s over the years, as have we and you know what? We never, ever get tired of seeing another one.
CARS
insideevs.com

Volta Zero Road-Going Prototypes Enter Production In The UK

Volta Trucks, the Swedish full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer, has started production of the first road-going Volta Zero prototype vehicles at a bespoke facility in Coventry, UK. Dubbed “Design Verification” (DV) prototypes, these vehicles will be made in a run of 25 units, with Volta Trucks estimating the batch will be...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Carscoops

Three Prototypes Of The Fully Electric Porsche Macan Spied Testing In Formation

As we’re getting closer to the official debut of the fully electric second-generation Porsche Macan, new sightings of camouflaged prototypes during real-world testing reveal more information about the upcoming SUV. The latest spy pictures show a group of three Macan EV prototypes testing alongside a Taycan Turbo S. The prototypes...
CARS
CNET

Porsche Mission R prototype quick drive review: Tomorrow's GT racer, today

Just over a month ago, Porsche unveiled its Mission R concept. When the lights fell in Munich and they pulled the sheet and there sat the company's vision for an all-electric GT racing future, I was utterly stunned. I couldn't speak a word because it looked so good -- and that's despite already having spent the previous day staring at pictures of the thing.
CARS
Motor1.com

Enjoy Watching This Unique Porsche Carrera GT In Turquoise On The Road

Unless something surprising happens, the Porsche Carrera GT marks the end of old-school supercars from the brand. It has no hybridization or even forced induction. Instead, a naturally aspirated 5.7-liter V10 sits in the middle of the chassis, and the driver rows through a six-speed manual gearbox. This one is extra special because of the unique Turquoise Green Metallic body color.
CARS
CNET

Porsche Mission R prototype looks ready to race

Like the Mission E before it, which gave a preview of the Taycan to come, the Mission R is designed to preview the future. GT racing basically consists of heavily modified production cars, suggesting this thing also previews an eventual production car.
CARS
Top Speed

Report: Porsche Working on A Large, Three-Row Crossover-Sedan

A new report is claiming that Porsche is looking to expand its SUV lineup even further with a model that slots above the Cayenne as a flagship crossover of sorts. The model, which is currently without a name, was shown off in a rendering to various dealers, but it is expected to launch in the second half of this decade. Does Porsche need a three-row crossover? Well, there’s some interesting information coming together on this one.
CARS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This 1998 Ruf Turbo R Limited May Be the Ultimate Refinement of Porsche’s 993 Series

There will be no end of arguments among people who love Porsche 911s when it comes to declaring which cars in the lineage are the best. The first 911 rolled out of the Zuffenhausen factory in 1965, and 911s continue to do so today, entirely different from that original but in the same spirit that has made the model the most beloved sports car in history. Every series has its fans, from the elemental 1973 Carrera RS to the 2022 GT3. In terms of development, things stayed pretty much on track through 1989, when the 911 became the 964. That car...
CARS
Motorious

1988 Porsche 930 Turbo Looking For A New Owner

Will you be the next to get behind the wheel of this incredible Porsche legend with only $25k on the clock?. Classic Porsche automobiles are some of the world’s favorite European sports cars for their vintage style, excellent handling, and fast acceleration. These outstanding vehicles are an example of what a German sports coupe should be. As such, the brand has gained quite a lot of love from car enthusiasts worldwide for their versatility and generally great design and quality. Some use these cars as a base to begin a lengthy racer project, while others restore and enjoy the stunning performance that the vehicles offer. Whatever the cause, every automotive enthusiast can find a Porsche to fit their deepest desires. If you’re in the market for one of these fantastic automobiles, this may be the one for you.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Tested: Driving Sunglasses for Road Trips

Driving sunglasses are about much more than looks—what really matters is how they perform. After securing roadworthy shades from the top sunglasses brands, we decided that the best way to put them to the test was by embarking on a road trip. The Car. We were behind the wheel of...
CELEBRITIES
Top Speed

Drag Race: Tuned McLaren 720S vs Ferrari SF90 Stradale - Who Gets To Sit On The Throne?

Brooks from ‘DragTimes’ took his Ferrari SF90 Stradale to the drag strip for a fight against a McLaren 720S. The 720S isn’t stock. It features upgraded intake, downpipes, and is tuned to make close to 900 horses at the wheel. This puts the power outputs very close to the SF90 Stradale’s. Do you think the British can one-up the Italian hybrid beast here, or will the latter prevail?
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy