Economy

Argonne’s Giselle Sandi wins 2021 Motivator Award

By Argonne National Laboratory
 6 days ago

Newswise — Award from Chicago Chapter of the Association for Women in Science recognizes mentorship and support for women. The Chicago Chapter of the Association for Women in Science (AWIS) has awarded Giselle Sandi a 2021 Motivator Award. Sandi is the deputy director in the Chemical Sciences and Engineering division at...

Newswise

Plasma physics graduate student Eduardo Rodriguez wins prestigious Fellowship

Newswise — Eduardo Rodriguez, a graduate student in the Princeton Program in Plasma Physics at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) has won a highly selective Charlotte Elizabeth Procter Honorific Fellowship from Princeton University that provides winners full tuition and a stipend for the 2021-2022 academic year.
ncbiotech.org

AskBio’s Sheila Mikhail Wins National Entrepreneurial Award

Sheila Mikhail, co-founder and chief executive officer of Asklepios BioPharmaceutical (AskBio), a gene therapy pioneer that was acquired by Bayer AG last year for $4 billion, has been named national Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young, the accounting and business services firm. An independent panel of judges selected...
Daily Montanan

Telemedicine is a hit with patients, even with its growing pains

Crystal Joseph pays for two telemedicine video services to ensure that her small therapy practice in Silver Spring, Maryland, can always connect with its clients. She’s been burned before. During one hours-long service outage of SimplePractice in late May, PsycYourMind, which offers mental health counseling and group sessions for Black patients, lost about $600 because […] The post Telemedicine is a hit with patients, even with its growing pains appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CNBC

More colleges face bankruptcy even as top schools experience record wealth

Since 2019, undergraduate enrollment nationwide has fallen 8%, putting some colleges in severe financial distress. Only the country's top universities are faring better than ever. Across the country, colleges are in crisis. Fewer students went back to school again this year, dragging undergraduate enrollment down another 3.5% from last year,...
Newswise

Over the Top: Car Jump Study Turns Over Old Physics Problem

Newswise — WASHINGTON, November 24, 2021 -- Many introductory physics courses present students with a theoretical scenario for an assignment. If an automobile is moving at a steady speed over a hill in the shape of a vertical circular arc, what is the maximum speed it can attain without losing contact with the road at the crest of the hill?
Newswise

Neurobiologists Reveal How Value Decisions are Coded into Our Brains

Newswise — In 2019 University of California San Diego researchers discovered the area of the brain where “value decisions” are made. An area within the cerebrum known as the retrosplenial cortex (RSC), they found, is the site that we use to make value choices such as which restaurant we decide to visit for tonight’s dinner. We then update the RSC with fresh information based on the new impressions of how much we enjoyed the evening’s soup and pasta.
Newswise

Ultrathin solar cells get a boost

Newswise — Using the Advanced Photon Source’s ultrabright X-rays, researchers have determined that sunlight itself can improve the efficiency of 2D materials used to collect solar energy. A team of researchers led by Rice University has achieved a new benchmark in the design of atomically thin solar cells made of...
Newswise

Revolutionizing Data Access Through Tiled

Newswise — UPTON, NY–Every time scientists study a new material for future batteries or investigate diseases to develop new drugs, they must wade through an ocean of data. Today, a whole ecosystem of scientific tools creates a wild variety of data to be explored. This exploration will now get a lot easier thanks to scientists at the National Synchrotron Light Source II (NSLS-II), located at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory. Their freshly rolled-out software tool—called Tiled—allows researchers to see, slice, and study their data more conveniently than ever before. This new data access tool makes finding and analyzing the right piece of data a walk in the park compared to previous methods, paving the way for the next scientific breakthrough.
NewsBreak
Economy
Newswise

Martin A. Schmidt, Ph.D., Named the 19th President of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Newswise — TROY, N.Y. — Martin A. Schmidt ’81 Ph.D., has been named the 19th President of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) by the Rensselaer Board of Trustees. Dr. Schmidt, currently Provost at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), will assume office at the nation’s oldest and one of the world’s most renowned technological research universities on July 1, 2022.
Newswise

Rutgers Inventors Dunn, Balint and Gatt Receive 2021 Edison Patent Award in Biotechnology Category

Newswise — A novel medical device that works as an absorbable implant for meniscal reconstruction, invented by researchers at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, received the 2021 Thomas Edison Patent Award in the Biotechnology category. The tissue-engineered implant treats meniscal tears to lessen or even entirely rid the need for a total knee replacement surgery.
Newswise

Huntsman Cancer Institute Researchers Uncover Insights into How Moles Change into Melanoma

Newswise — Salt Lake City – Moles and melanomas are both skin tumors that come from the same cell called melanocytes. The difference is that moles are usually harmless, while melanomas are cancerous and often deadly without treatment. In a study published today in eLife Magazine, Robert Judson-Torres, PhD, Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) researcher and University of Utah (U of U) assistant professor of dermatology and oncological sciences, explains how common moles and melanomas form and why moles can change into melanoma.
Newswise

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Named a Recipient of the Largest U.S. Collaborative Funding Effort for Equity in Biomedicine

Newswise — (New York, NY – November 23, 2021) – The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai is among the 22 recipient institutions of the largest U.S. collaborative funding effort for equity in biomedicine, a $12.1 million effort made possible by the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation in concert with the American Heart Association, the Burroughs Wellcome Fund, the John Templeton Foundation, the Rita Allen Foundation, and the Walder Foundation.
thewhiskeywash.com

University Of Louisville Startup’s Bourbon Sustainability Tech Wins An Award

A University of Louisville research-backed startup recently won a nationwide pitch competition aimed at bourbon sustainability. The startup, BioProducts LLC, won the Distillers Grains Reverse Pitch competition backed by the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development and others. The competition was geared toward finding innovative solutions for using distilling byproducts. Every...
Newswise

Department of Energy Announces $70 Million for Scientific Discovery through Advanced Computing (SciDAC): Partnership in Earth System Model Development

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced plans to provide $70 million for research in Earth system model development which will contribute to further development of the Energy Exascale Earth System Model (E3SM) through collaborations that will use DOE high performance computers to enable advanced modeling via mathematical and computational solutions. The Scientific Discovery through Advanced Computing (SciDAC) partnership brings together experts in key areas of earth sciences, applied mathematics, and computer science to take maximum advantage of high-performance computing resources.
Newswise

CSAW 2021 added high-profile speakers and panels

Newswise — Among the most eagerly awaited portions of CSAW ‘21 — the most comprehensive student-run cybersecurity event in the world — was the panel discussion “Security Challenges in 5G Wireless and Beyond.”. The panel, focused on securing telecommunications, couldn’t be more timely as the Biden administration’s new infrastructure plan...
Newswise

AIP Welcomes Jovonni Spinner as Diversity, Equity and Belonging Officer

Newswise — WASHINGTON, November 23, 2021 -- The American Institute of Physics is pleased to welcome Jovonni Spinner as its diversity, equity and belonging officer. Spinner will spearhead and expand AIP's efforts to lead the physical sciences community toward an impactful understanding of how to be more welcoming to and supportive of diverse physical scientists throughout their careers.
Newswise

Researchers investigate ways to reduce COVID-19 risks in dental offices

Newswise — According to a study from the University of Illinois Chicago, adding a small amount of hydrogen peroxide to the water in ultrasonic scalers used to clean teeth can help mitigate the risk of spreading airborne diseases, including COVID-19, in clinical dental environments. Researchers from UIC’s College of Dentistry...
Newswise

Zeroing in on New Technologies to Better Define Tropical Storms

Newswise — STONY BROOK, NY, November 23, 2021 –Pavlos Kollias, PhD, in the School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences (SoMAS) at Stony Brook University, is part of a new NASA Earth Science mission that aims to yield new information about tropical storm clouds during their lifecycles –data that will help scientists better understand and predict the behavior of dangerous tropical storms and address a significant issue of climate change. The $177 million mission involves use of novel radars systems and research collaboration from Stony Brook and other institutions.
Newswise

Open access content from Rockefeller University Press now available on ResearchGate

Newswise — New York and Berlin, November 23, 2021 – ResearchGate and Rockefeller University Press (RUP) today announced the completion of the first phase of a content syndication pilot partnership. ResearchGate users can now find full-text Immediate OA articles and a subset of five years of archival content published in the Journal of Cell Biology (JCB), Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), and Journal of General Physiology (JGP) between May 2016 and April 2021 on the network — approximately 2,800 articles in total.
Newswise

Using machine learning and natural language processing to measure consumer reviews for product attribute insights

Newswise — Researchers from Western University, SUNY Buffalo State College, University of Cincinnati, and City University of Hong Kong published a new paper in the Journal of Marketing that presents a methodological framework for managers to extract and monitor information related to products and their attributes from consumer reviews. The...
