Texas State

Texas Hill and Home Free Share Jubilant Cover of ‘Go Tell It on the Mountain’

By Jeremy Chua
soundslikenashville.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising powerhouse country trio Texas Hill have teamed up with acclaimed five-men a cappella group Home Free to reimagine a delightful Christmas favorite, “Go Tell It on the Mountain.”. Offering a toe-tapping, slow groove and feel-good rendition, the trio’s Craig Wayne Boyd, Casey James and Adam Wakefield truly give...

www.soundslikenashville.com

International Business Times

Heath Freeman Dead: ‘Bones’ Actor Passes Away In His Sleep

Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Kylie Jenner Decorates Home Alone, Where’s Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner is trying to get into the Christmas spirit. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted decorating her large home alone. This comes amid the ongoing Astroworld tragedy. Her boyfriend Travis Scott made his first public appearance in Palm Springs. TV Shows Ace previously reported that the...
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in lycra outfit you won't forget

Carrie Underwood appears to have a different outfit for just about every workout!. The country pop star recently shared a glimpse at her new holiday line for her activewear brand, CALIA, and one look really stood out. Carrie posted some photos from the collection on Instagram and a swipe through...
BEAUTY & FASHION
editorials24.com

Thomas Wells dead at 46

FORMER X-Factor star Thomas Wells has died aged 46, his devastated family has announced. Wells’ shock death came earlier this month following an accident while working at his job at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, his wife of 17-years told TMZ. 1. Thomas Wells was 46. According to the...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Thomas Wells, Former X Factor Star, Dead After Horrifying Accident

The world of reality television is in mourning. Thomas Wells, who competed on The X Factor among other well-known singing competitions back in the day, died on November 13, his wife Jessica has confirmed on Facebook. He was 46 years old. "I feel like it's not real but I know...
CELEBRITIES
soultracks.com

Motown hitmaker Marilyn McLeod dies at 82

(November 26, 2021) She was part of one of the great songwriting teams of the 1970s and 80s, and left a string of Motown smashes that we revere even in 2021. Today we say a sad goodbye to the great Marilyn McLeod, who penned top hits for Diana Ross, Jermaine Jackson and more.
MUSIC
JamBase

The Revivalists’ David Shaw Shares ‘Blue Christmas’ Cover

The Revivalists frontman David Shaw released a cover of the holiday classic “Blue Christmas.” Shaw’s take on the song popularized by Elvis Presley marks his first new music since he issued his debut self-titled solo album this past spring and comes before he launches a solo tour on December 4 in Atlanta.
MUSIC
CBS Boston

When Are Rudolph & Frosty On TV? Here’s The 2021 CBS Holiday Special Schedule

BOSTON (CBS) — The holidays are upon us – and ’tis the season for festive TV programs that the whole family can enjoy. CBS has just released its schedule of original movies and specials. There’s familiar favorites “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty The Snowman” on the calendar — plus new concert specials featuring Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett. Take a look at the full schedule set to air on WBZ-TV below. Many will also be available to watch on Paramount+ Sunday, November 28, 2021 One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga 8 p.m. ***** Sunday, December 5, 2021 The 23rd Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove 9:30 p.m. ***** Saturday, December 11, 2021 Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer 8 p.m. Frosty The Snowman 9 p.m. Frosty Returns 9:30 p.m. ***** Sunday, December 12, 2021 A Christmas Proposal 8:30 p.m. ***** Sunday, December 19, 2021 Christmas Takes Flight 8 p.m. ***** Wednesday, December 22, 2021 The Price Is Right At Night 8 p.m. The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors 9 p.m. ***** Friday, December 24, 2021 A Holly Dolly Christmas 8 p.m. Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler 9 p.m. ***** Friday, December 31, 2021 New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash 8 p.m.
BOSTON, MA
soundslikenashville.com

Matt Roy Shares Acoustic Video For Confessional Love Song, ‘Easy To Find’

Hit country songwriter and now emerging artist Matt Roy has unveiled an acoustic performance video for his debut single, “Easy To Find,” and it is premiering exclusively on Sounds Like Nashville. Shot in Music City, the no-frills visual captures Roy performing his romantic ode against a warmly lit studio backdrop....
NASHVILLE, TN
desiretoinspire.net

A modern, sculptural home in Texas

I really love the bright, neutral, modern vibes happening in this Texas home designed by Amanda Brooke. The entertainment feature wall is a brilliant design choice, with built-in lighting and storage, and the brass accents in the kitchen with matching marble is gorgeous. (Photos: Jack Thompson)
INTERIOR DESIGN
soundslikenashville.com

Tracy Lawrence Fries Turkey and Stirs Inspiration at 16th annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry

Tracy Lawrence picked up a thing or two in the last 16 years about how to fry a turkey. The country singer’s 16th Annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert for the Nashville Rescue Mission is Tuesday in Nashville. Since Lawrence founded the event in 2006, 6,400 turkeys have been fried to feed 90,000 meals to Middle Tennessee’s homeless and hungry citizens.
NASHVILLE, TN
soundslikenashville.com

Maddie & Tae Member Taylor Dye Is Expecting With Husband Josh Kerr

Some happy news was shared with country fans over the weekend, as Maddie & Tae member Taylor Dye announced she was pregnant. Posting a series of heartwarming photos to social media Sunday (November 21), the 26-year-old hitmaker and her husband, Josh Kerr, will soon be parents … and they also revealed the baby’s gender.
CELEBRITIES

