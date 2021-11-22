ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ECB must act if inflation starts pressuring wages: ECB's Kazaks

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will need to tighten policy if the current bout of inflation starts putting undue pressure on wages...

uk.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

The ECB Wants To Keep All Options Open

The minutes of the ECB's October meeting didn’t contain any big surprises, though it's worth mentioning that it now takes into account the possibility of higher medium-term inflation, necessitating "sufficient optionality in the calibration of its monetary policy measures" Growth downgrade for 2021, upgrade for 2022. In the past few...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

ECB President Christine Lagarde sees inflation moderating next year - FAZ

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde expects inflation to start moderating next year, but the ECB will be ready to act if it doesn't. "We expect inflation rates to start falling as early as January," she told German newspaper the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. "This is currently noticeable and worries many...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB's Lagarde: Expects inflation to begin to slow from January

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Friday that she expects inflation to begin to slow from January, according to Reuters. We will take action if it becomes necessary, she added, before stating that, under the current conditions, she expects we will no longer need net bond purchases under the PEPP by the Spring.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB's de Guindos: The new variant is worrying

European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Friday that the new Covid-19 variant is worrying. We have to be patient even if markets are volatile, he added, before stating that it is his personal opinion that policy will remain accommodative. On the PEPP he said it will end in its expected size at the end of March.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Ecb#Frankfurt#Reuters#The European Central Bank#Latvian#Governing Council
FXStreet.com

ECB’s Schnabel calls inflation risks “skewed to the upside”

If a member of the ECB's Executive Board calls inflation risks "skewed to the upside", this is a clear signal that the gradual exit from ultra loose monetary policy is about to start. ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel is not a stereotypical German monetary policy hawk but rather someone...
BUSINESS
hot96.com

ECB must keep options open beyond Dec amid uncertainty: accounts

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank must keep its policy options open beyond a crucial meeting in December as uncertainty over the likely evolution of inflation is exceptionally high, policymakers concluded in October, according to the accounts of the meeting. High inflation is still largely seen as temporary but...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

European markets start the day higher ahead of ECB minutes

While US markets remain closed today as traders celebrate the thanksgiving holidays, we are seeing a positive performance from European indices across the board as they attempt to return to their recent highs. The German Dax is hovering in the 15880 points area after several major companies in the index reacted favorably to the plans announced by the new coalition and are driving general sentiment higher. Despite the lack of events from the US and limited trading hours, traders will be keeping an eye on ECB meeting minutes as there are expectations that it will announce the winding down of the PEPP program in March 2022 along with clarifying the central bank's outlook moving forward and hint to any upcoming fiscal and monetary policy changes as inflation continue to be a significant issue economy contend with.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
actionforex.com

ECB accounts: Increase in inflation an opportunity to re-anchor inflation expectations

In the accounts of the ECB’s October 27-28 meeting, it’s noted, “since the monetary policy space was constrained by the effective lower bound on interest rates, the increase in the inflation rate was seen as an opportunity to re-anchor inflation expectations solidly at the Governing Council’s 2% target over the medium term.”
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB's Panetta: Continued monetary stimulus necessary

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday that continued monetary stimulus was still necessary and argued that everything they have achieved so far will be put at risk if they lose patience, per Reuters. Additional takeaways. "Inappropriate, sharp reduction of purchases would be tantamount to a tightening...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB's Weidmann: Upside risks for inflation dominate in both Germany and Eurozone

European Central Bank governing council member and Bundesbank head Jens Weidmann said on Wednesday that upside risks to inflation dominate in both Germany and the rest of the Eurozone. The flexibility of the PEPP should not be transferred to any other bond-buying programme, Weidmann continued, adding that the ECB should not lock in ultra-easy policy settings for long given elevated inflation uncertainty.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB'S Vasle: We must provide room for maneuver in case of worsening of pandemic

European Central Bank governing council member and Slovenian central bank head Boštjan Vasle on Wednesday said that the bank must provide sufficient room for maneuver in the event of a further worsening of the pandemic and economic situations. However, added Vasle, the bank must also provide for maneuver in the event that inflationary pressures are more prolonged than expected.
ECONOMY
WNMT AM 650

ECB’s Knot: no indication high inflation will persist

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The current spike in inflation is no reason for the European Central Bank (ECB) to rethink its interest rate policy, as inflation is still expected to slow towards the end of next year, ECB policymaker Klaas Knot said on Monday. “Interest rates will rise once inflation continues...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Euro under pressure, ECB minutes eyed

The euro’s downswing continues. EUR/USD had a rough week, losing 1.41%, and is in negative territory on Monday. Currently, EUR is trading at 1.1259, down 20% on the day. Earlier, the euro dropped to 1.1236, its lowest level since July 6th. ECB minutes could provide hints about December meeting. The...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

ECB's Kazimir toes line on temporary inflation surge

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The current surge in euro zone inflation is temporary because supply disruptions should fade as more people are vaccinated against COVID-19, European Central Bank policymaker Peter Kažimír said on Monday, repeating the ECB's official view on the matter. "(The) inflation surge (is) to (a) large extent temporary,"...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

The ECB Will To Take Action On Inflation Anytime Soon

Rising European corona infections forced governments to take new containment measures last week, triggering a broad risk-off repositioning with Europe evidently in the eye of the storm. Uncertainty on the short-term impact on EMU growth only reinforced doubts whether the ECB will to take (decisive) action on inflation anytime soon. EMU yields tumbled with the belly of the curve outperforming (5y -5.7 bps; 10y -6.7 bps). US (and UK) yields initially followed Europe, but especially US short-term yields rebounded later. Fed’s Waller said conditions for a rate lift-off are met and Fed Clarida indicated that it might already be appropriate to discuss a faster pace of tapering at the December meeting. The US curve flattened sharply with 2 and 5y yields returning in positive territory (2y + 0.4 bps) while longer maturities still finished sharply lower (10y -3.9bps; 30y -6.9 bps), mostly on lower inflation expectations. The EuroStoxx 50 declined 0.6%. US indices ended mixed (Dow -0.75%, but Nasdaq +0.40%). The euro lost against the other majors. Thursday’s tentative EUR/USD bottoming proved premature, with the pair closing below 1.13 (1.129). EUR/JPY tested the key 127.93/128 area (close 128.71). EUR/CHF dropped below 1.05. EUR/GBP also reversed Thursday’s rebound, but no follow-through losses below 0.8383 occurred (yet).
BUSINESS
wincountry.com

ECB’s Weidmann says inflation might stay above 2% for some time

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Inflation in the euro zone might confound the European Central Bank’s expectations and stay above 2% for some time, so the ECB shouldn’t commit to keeping its policy ultra-easy for too long, the Bundesbank’s outgoing President Jens Weidmann said on Friday. Speaking soon after ECB President Christine...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB's Lagarde: Inflation drivers are to fade over the medium-term

Commenting on inflation, the European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said that “inflation drivers are to fade over the medium-term.”. “As positive demand forces gain strength, inflation outlook will be better than before the pandemic.”. EUR/USD is pressuring lows near 1.1330 on the above comments. Although it seems more...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy