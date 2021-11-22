ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Romelu Lukaku set to return for Chelsea against Juventus

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ST3nG_0d3vHTqv00
1 of 2

LONDON (AP) — Romelu Lukaku is set to return from a month out with an ankle injury in Chelsea’s Champions League match against Juventus on Tuesday.

Lukaku has been in full training since Sunday and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said the Belgium striker could be selected in the squad if he is deemed fit after meeting with medical staff.

“Maybe he has the chance to be in the squad for the last minutes (of the match),” Tuchel said of Lukaku, “but that will be the absolute maximum we can get out of the situation right now.”

Lukaku was hurt in the win over Malmo in the Champions League on Oct. 20, the same game in which Timo Werner also came off the field because of a hamstring injury.

Werner has also returned to training and looks more likely to play against Juventus, given Kai Havertz — who has filled in up front over the last month — was withdrawn during the 3-0 win over Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday because of hamstring problems.

“We have some doubts with him, we need to check to see if he can train without any problems,” Tuchel said of Havertz. “This is more or less the question mark.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 1

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Lukaku, Kovacic out of Chelsea's trip to Leicester

London [UK], November 19 (ANI): Forward Romelu Lukaku will not feature in Chelsea's Premier League trip to Leicester on Saturday, head coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed. It's been almost a month since the Chelsea striker injured his ankle during a Champions League game against Malmo, in what was his 11th appearance of the season after re-joining the club in the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea handed further injury boost as Timo Werner begins Blues training again after injury lay-off... following fellow striker Romelu Lukaku's return to pitch work earlier this week

Chelsea have been given another injury boost this week with striker Timo Werner returning to training following a hamstring problem. The German forward, who has scored two goals in ten games for the Blues this season, picked up the fitness setback during last month's 4-0 Champions League victory over Malmo and has missed the west Londoners' last five matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Kai Havertz
Person
Thomas Tuchel
ClutchPoints

Romelu Lukaku’s net worth in 2021

Romelu Lukaku is one of the most premier strikers in the world of soccer. He has been a goal-scoring threat in every club that he has played for. For this one, we will take a look at Romelu Lukaku’s net worth in 2021. Romelu Lukaku’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate):...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Chelsea three lessons learnt against Juventus: Statements all around

Chelsea took on Juventus at Stamford Bridge with the Blues looking to finish top of their Champions League group for the second successive season. Dominant throughout the 90’, Thomas Tuchel’s men played with a certain swagger and confidence that befits the reigning European Champions. The Blues would eventually come away with a convincing 4-0 victory, inflicting upon Juventus their worst-ever defeat in the Champions League. Here are the lessons learnt from Chelsea 4, Juventus 0.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Ap#The Champions League#The Premier League#Havertz
Yardbarker

Romelu Lukaku was Chelsea’s second choice after Erling Haaland, and only Blues’ “perfect strategy” ensured they ended up with striker

It’s something we had always suspected, but now we know for sure – Chelsea had sounded out a deal for Erling Haaland long before they decided to move for Romelu Lukaku. Fabrizio Romano gave a very in depth assessment of the situation in his exclusive interview with TalkChelsea this week, and he explained the chronology of what had gone down.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Chelsea could really use Romelu Lukaku to make a point

Reports of Romelu Lukaku’s demise at Chelsea have been greatly exaggerated. It’s pretty much the same rut people were stuck in when his signing was still a rumor. He’s too slow. He’s just a target man. He can’t play well without counters or being fed the ball on a silver platter.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Tribal Football

Stats show Chelsea more effective without Lukaku

Stats show Chelsea have been playing better in the absence of Romelu Lukaku. Chelsea have not struggled in front of goal in the Belgium striker's absence, netting 22 goals (including the third and fourth against Malmo after he went off injured) in eight games across all competitions. The ex-Inter Milan...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

664K+
Followers
353K+
Post
303M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy