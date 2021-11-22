Kids' investing app EarlyBird raises $4m

Investment Apps, otherwise known as micro investing apps, are mobile applications that enable users to save and invest their money for a given period of time. These applications are usually designed to help you make small investments by an automated saving and investment system. These apps offer small investment plans, automated investments, user tutorials and investment risk plans. Best investment apps for Beginner Investors in 2021 include Sofi Investing and Trading App which has a 4.3 rating from over 16,000 users on the Google Playstore. Acorn to Webull and the famed TD Ameritrade are among the best investment apps.

