Cell Phones

Kids' investing app EarlyBird raises $4m

finextra.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlyBird, a mobile app that helps parents and loved ones invest in the financial futures of their children, has raised $4 million in a seed round led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian's Sven Seven Six....

www.finextra.com

