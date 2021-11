Minnesota United came into Portland with their sights set on continuing the run of success they’ve had against the Timbers over the last two-plus years. Without starting goalkeeper Tyler Miller due to COVID protocols, Head Coach Adrian Heath went with Dayne St. Clair and at first, things looked reasonably even between the two sides. The Loons got on the board early, though, off some terrific interplay in the box and a finish from Franco Fragapane. Just before the half, however, Portland pulled themselves level on a header from Larrys Mabiala. In the second, Sebastian Blanco got hot and began to pick the visitors apart, registering a brace en route to a 3-1 win that would end Minnesota’s playoff aspirations.

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO