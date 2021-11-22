LEO is hiring Drivers!

PIZZA HUT NOW HIRING-TILLAMOOK DELIVERY DRIVERS – employees can earn an average of $20 - $30 or more per hour with tips. Also, reimbursed for each delivery. Delivery Driver must be a licensed insured driver, age 18 or older with a good driving record. SHIFT MANAGERS WILL TRAIN. Prior experience a plus. SERVERS – can earn an average of $20 - $30 or more per hour with tips. COOKS Excellent training and advancement opportunities, flexible work hours, meal discounts. Apply online at jobs.pizzahut.com H64104.

JOBS ・ 10 DAYS AGO