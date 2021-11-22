LEO is hiring Drivers!

PIZZA HUT NOW HIRING-TILLAMOOK DELIVERY DRIVERS – employees can earn an average of $20 - $30 or more per hour with tips. Also, reimbursed for each delivery. Delivery Driver must be a licensed insured driver, age 18 or older with a good driving record. SHIFT MANAGERS WILL TRAIN. Prior experience a plus. SERVERS – can earn an average of $20 - $30 or more per hour with tips. COOKS Excellent training and advancement opportunities, flexible work hours, meal discounts. Apply online at jobs.pizzahut.com H64104.
Now Hiring Delivery Drivers $250.00 Sign On Bonus Poncha Lumber is seeking qualified delivery drivers to join our team. Candidates must be 18 years of age with a clean driving record. Applicants can contact Simeon at 719-539-4754 or drop by the store to apply in person. Poncha Lumber.
This week, Southeast Michigan Area Regional Transit (SMART) will hold an in-person hiring event on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, from 10 AM - 2 PM & Thursday, November 18, 2021, from 9 AM - 1 PM at the SMART Oakland Terminal located at 2021 Barrett Dr. Troy, MI 48084. Job seekers can visit our terminal and apply in person at one of our application stations and continue to an interview on the spot.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be taking job applications on Thursday, Dec. 9, at its Lebanon County maintenance garage at 1445 Cumberland St. PennDOT announced on Nov. 18 that it has has openings for diesel and construction mechanics starting at $22.24 per hour, and for permanent and “winter temporary” CDL drivers starting at $19.72 per hour.
ATLANTA — If you're out shopping on Black Friday, remember to thank a truck driver. The truck industry is indispensable when it comes to keeping stores stocked and the flow of goods moving - truckers move more than 70% of the nation's freight every year. Right now, they're facing a...
Japanese automakers led Consumer Reports’ Annual Automotive Reliability study — but a closer look reveals the survey of U.S. vehicle owners was anything but bleak for domestic brands. Detroit dominated in many of Consumer Reports’ most important categories, starting with pickups. But the U.S. also overwhelmed its import rivals in...
Don Lefeve, head of corporate affairs at Robotic Research LLC, joins this week's episode of Taking the Hire Road to share his thoughts on the very near future of autonomy in trucking with Jeremy Reymer, founder and CEO of DriverReach. "Autonomous technology offers a real benefit to safety," Lefeve said....
CHICAGO - Jeep is recalling about 100-thousand of its newest models of the Grand Cherokee and Wagoneer because of a software glitch. The glitch can turn off airbags. The vehicles were introduced in the second half of this year. The issue can be fixed with a software update, but owners...
Imagine yourself as the owner and cook at a popular short-order diner. Suddenly you look around and discover that the price of your cooking oil has tripled, and you can’t buy biscuits for love or money. Those challenges make things tough when your customers are looking for breakfast all day...
