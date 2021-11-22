ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Augusta, SC

Georgia Ave at Sidereal Ave in North Augusta closed due to leaning power pole

By Dawn Wise
WJBF
WJBF
 6 days ago

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Public Safety Officers remain blocking a key intersection along Georgia Avenue due to a leaning power pole over the roadway that was reported at approximately 11 a.m. this morning.

All lanes of Georgia Avenue are still blocked at Sidereal Avenue as crews work on the power pole damaged in vehicle collision this morning.

Dominion Energy is still on scene and reports that they’ve restored power to all affected customers except for one residence that is still impacted by the accident.

According to Dominion, power to all customers is expected to be restored within the next 30 minutes.

A traffic alert for those in North Augusta.

According to the City of North Augusta – Public Information page, all four lanes of traffic are currently closed on Georgia Avenue at Sidereal Avenue due to a leaning power pole.

Energy crews are on scene to secure and repair the pole. North Augusta Public Safety is on scene re-routing traffic.

The roadway is expected to be closed for a few hours.

Please avoid the area if possible.

WJBF

Upcoming vaccination clinic in CSRA

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — You’ll have a chance to get your COVID-19 shot Tuesday, November 30. A vaccination clinic will be held at Sweetwater Baptist Church at 198 Sweetwater Road in North Augusta. The event is open to all South Carolinians ages 5 and older. It will take place from 12 p.m. – 7 […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

New bridge first step in project to widen I-20 over Savannah River

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — It has been two years since construction began at the state line of I-20. Now, people have a new bridge to drive over. The eastbound bridge connecting South Carolina to Georgia opened over the weekend. It is the first step in a massive project to widen interstate as it crosses over […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Gold Harvest Food Bank to hold mobile distribution event

TRENTON, S.C. (WJBF) — Golden Harvest Food Bank Mobile Truck will hold a food distribution event on Tuesday, November 30. The event will take place from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at New & Living Way Church at 3315 Highway 19 in Trenton. It will be a drive-thru event. Up to 200 families from Aiken, […]
TRENTON, SC
WJBF

Woman Being Treated for Gunshot Wound, Investigation Underway in Augusta Friday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway following a shooting in Augusta, Friday, November 26. Authorities responded to an address on Spring House Lane in reference to the incident at around 11:15 a.m. The female victim who was shot earlier was located and transported to Doctor’s Hospital ER with non-life-threatening injuries. As of 1 […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Man wanted in connection with aggravated assault in Augusta apprehended

The man who the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was searching for in connection with an aggravated assault has been located. Authorities say 35-year-old Genero Godinez was apprehended in Oklahoma. No further details were released. AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted man. Investigators are looking for 35-year-old Genero […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

2 found dead in Screven County pond

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway after a vehicle was found in a pond with two people inside. Authorities say on November 23 at approximately 3:00 p.m., the Screven County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a suspicious vehicle at an address on Whitehill Road in Screven County. When they arrived, two […]
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Man stabbed with kitchen knife on Thanksgiving Day; suspect facing charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A man is facing charges following a stabbing at a trailer park on Thanksgiving Day in Augusta. Authorities say the incident happened at 1 a.m. Thursday, November 25 in the 2500 block of Deans Bridge Road. Twenty-seven-year-old Charlie Edward Brown, Junior is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a knife […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Some Augusta neighborhoods could change due to growth

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Some Augusta neighborhoods could see changes after growth charted in the 2020 Census. An Ad Hoc Redistricting Committee voted Monday night on a map that would move some of Augusta’s neighborhoods to different districts. For instance, District 3 Commissioner Catherine McKnight said people who live on McDowell Street will end up […]
AUGUSTA, GA
