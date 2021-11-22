Georgia Ave at Sidereal Ave in North Augusta closed due to leaning power pole

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Public Safety Officers remain blocking a key intersection along Georgia Avenue due to a leaning power pole over the roadway that was reported at approximately 11 a.m. this morning.

All lanes of Georgia Avenue are still blocked at Sidereal Avenue as crews work on the power pole damaged in vehicle collision this morning.

Dominion Energy is still on scene and reports that they’ve restored power to all affected customers except for one residence that is still impacted by the accident.

According to Dominion, power to all customers is expected to be restored within the next 30 minutes.

A traffic alert for those in North Augusta.

According to the City of North Augusta – Public Information page, all four lanes of traffic are currently closed on Georgia Avenue at Sidereal Avenue due to a leaning power pole.

Energy crews are on scene to secure and repair the pole. North Augusta Public Safety is on scene re-routing traffic.

The roadway is expected to be closed for a few hours.

Please avoid the area if possible.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.