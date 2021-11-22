ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

TV Remotes, Nurse Call Buttons: Where Coronavirus Lingers in Nursing Homes

US News and World Report
 7 days ago

TV Remotes, Nurse Call Buttons: Where Coronavirus Lingers in Nursing Homes. MONDAY, Nov. 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Though airborne exposure causes most cases of COVID-19, the virus lurks on objects near the beds of infected nursing home patients, according to a new study. "Coronavirus is ubiquitous and persistent...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
studyfinds.org

COVID-19 lingers within nursing home patients’ rooms for days

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — SARS-CoV-2 lingers and persists on surfaces like tables, call buttons, and TV remote controls within nursing room patients’ rooms, according to researchers from the University of Michigan. Their study finds an astounding 90 percent of analyzed COVID patients’ rooms showed signs of detectable coronavirus on at least one surface. In some cases, scientists found COVID particles days after the patient left the hospital.
ANN ARBOR, MI
McKnight's

Fed’s booster OK too late? Nursing home loses 8 to coronavirus outbreak this fall

A Connecticut nursing home has weathered a COVID-19 outbreak that sickened 89 residents and staff and killed eight residents, the facility operator reports. The outbreak at Geer Village Senior Community’s nursing facility began just before federal health agencies authorized COVID-19 booster shots for seniors and vulnerable individuals in late September, CEO Kevin O’Connell told ABC News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Medicine#University Of Michigan#Healthday News#Covid
WDBO

Coronavirus: US government directs nursing homes to lift pandemic restrictions

WASHINGTON — The federal government has directed nursing homes to pull back restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services told nursing homes that facilities should no longer be limiting the frequency or length of visits. The Associated Press reports that while large groups of visitors are still discouraged, nursing homes will not be allowed to place any kind of limit on visits, or require advance scheduling.
U.S. POLITICS
International Business Times

This State Has Now Become The Worst Hot Spot In The U.S. Amid Virus Surge

As COVID cases surge again across the U.S., a new state has emerged as the worst hot spot in the country after its coronavirus cases rose to an all-time high this week. As of Tuesday, Michigan’s COVID case rate spiked to a seven-day rate of 503.8 per 100,000 residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported by The Daily Telegram.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Eyewitness News

Calls for booster shots as local nursing home deals with COVID outbreak

NORTH CANAAN, CT (WFSB) – A Connecticut nursing home has been dealing with a COVID outbreak. Eight residents have died and nearly 90 residents and staff members have tested positive. The situation is much better now, but it has some calling for more booster shots. As tragic as this is,...
CANAAN, CT
Business Insider

Amazon has told its warehouse workers that they no longer have to wear masks if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Amazon has changed its mask-wearing policy inside warehouses, telling staff they no longer need to wear masks if fully vaccinated, CNBC reported Monday. A notice sent to US Amazon staff on Friday, reported by CNBC, said: "Vaccines are universally available across the US and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy."
BUSINESS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Times

Science says coronavirus vaccines, over time, barely effective

A new study of veterans’ medical histories published in the journal Science finds that the effectiveness of all three COVID-19 vaccines available in America dramatically dropped as the months wore on — by double digit levels, in fact. That’s science, folks. That’s taking a look at data through honest eyes...
SCIENCE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Nursing Home COVID Outbreak Reported As Cases Rise

Over the past two weeks more than 4,800 Connecticut residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and officials are now reporting a month-long outbreak at a Connecticut nursing home where eight residents with underlying health conditions have died. The outbreak at Geer Village Senior Community, a nursing home in Canaan, started...
CANAAN, CT
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy