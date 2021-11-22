ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bezos donates $100 mln to Obama foundation in honor of congressman John Lewis

By Reuters
 6 days ago
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is donating $100 million to the Obama Foundation in honor of Congressman John Lewis, a hero of the U.S. civil rights movement of the 1960s who died last year, the foundation said on Monday.

As part of the gift Bezos has asked that the plaza at the Obama Presidential Center be named the John Lewis Plaza, the foundation said in a statement.

"Freedom fighters deserve a special place in the pantheon of

heroes, and I can't think of a more fitting person to honor with this gift than John Lewis," Bezos said in the statement.

A protege of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., Lewis led sit-ins to integrate all-white lunch counters, was one of the original "Freedom Riders" who integrated buses, and endured beatings by white police and mobs.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Victoria
6d ago

some folks need dozens of houses etc. just to find places to store massive amounts of clothes, antiques, musical instruments etc and so on. each new thing purchased done to bring personal happiness which never comes.

Teco
6d ago

Time to boycott Amazon who would support one of the most useless and racist people

DESANTISGabbard 2024
6d ago

bezos funnels money to democrats in the name of john lewis..fixed it

rolling out

Meek Mill takes issue with Kyle Rittenhouse’s hero status

Kyle Rittenhouse has been making the rounds after being found not guilty of murder after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Rittenhouse stopped by Fox News and interviewed with Tucker Carson. Now GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill this week to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the 18-year-old.
CONGRESS & COURTS
