ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Taylor Swift releases re-recorded version of 'Christmas Tree Farm'

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14XmoN_0d3vEOID00

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift released on Monday a new, re-recorded version of her 2019 holiday song "Christmas Tree Farm."

The song, now titled "Christmas Tree Farm (Old Timey Version)" is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Music.

The new version adds a 70-piece orchestra and was recorded at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London.

"This new version is amazing because it feels like it's that more, sort of laid back Christmas feel of doing all your shopping and relaxing by a fire. It's definitely a little bit more of that old-school, Christmas song feel," Swift said about the track.

"Christmas Tree Farm (Old TImey Version)" comes after Swift recently released her re-recorded version of 2012 album Red, titled Red (Taylor's Version).

The album contains 30 songs in total including never-before-released tracks such as collaborations with Chris Stapleton, Phoebe Bridgers, Mark Foster and Ed Sheeran. The project also contains a 10-minute version of "All Too Well."

Swift, at the American Music Awards on Sunday, took home Favorite Female Pop Artist and Favorite Pop Album for Evermore.

Moments from Taylor Swift's career

Comments / 1

Related
Billboard

Taylor Swift Lets Out a ‘Feral Screech’ After Learning About ‘All Too Well’ Chart Record

Taylor Swift has a shelf (or two) full of awards and more than enough chart records to fill any left over empty space. But even Tay could not contain her excitement on Monday (Nov. 22) when she found out that her titanic, 10-minute, 13 second-long “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” officially became the longest No. 1 hit of all time, besting Don McLean’s iconic 8:37 “American Pie,” which held the title for nearly half a century.
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Adele didn't land a single Grammy nomination. Here's why

Go easy on the Recording Academy after Adele didn’t receive any Grammy nominations on Tuesday. Despite recently releasing one of the most critically and popularly acclaimed albums of the year, the “Easy on Me” artist wasn’t eligible to be nominated for the 2022 Grammy Awards. Why? Because neither “30" nor...
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

The Grammys Denied Taylor Swift And Kanye West Were Given Last-Minute Nominations Because Of Their "Appeal" After It Was Revealed They'd Been Nominated For "Album Of The Year" One Day Before The Announcement

The Grammys have denied that Taylor Swift and Kanye West were nominated at the last-minute because of their feud and "appeal" after it was reported that they were added to the list of potential winners the day before they were announced. Earlier this week, the Grammys unveiled the list of...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Mark Foster
Daily Illini

Taylor Swift revisits heartbreak in second re-record

On Thursday, Taylor Swift single-handedly brought back one of the most iconic musical eras in her career. Swift released “Red (Taylor’s Version),” complete with 30 tracks. The original album, “Red,” was released in 2012; nearly 10 years later, Swift and fans alike are revisiting the album. “Red (Taylor’s Version)” was...
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Twitter Roasts Jake Gyllenhaal As Taylor Swift Releases 10 Minute Version Of "All Too Well"

Good morning to Taylor Swift only, who blessed the world with Red (Taylor's Version), along with 10 full minutes of "All Too Well" with! additional! lyrics! And as anyone who has even a basic understanding of Taylor's lyrics knows, this song is largely assumed to be about her ex Jake Gyllenhaal. So naturally, his name is currently trending on Twitter as fans roast him. Ahemmmmmmm:
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree Farm#Christmas Song#Amazon Music#Abbey Road Studios#Taylorswift13#The American Music Awards
Collider

'SNL': Taylor Swift's 10-Minute Version of "All Too Well" Performance Breaks Musical Guest Record

This has been one crazy weekend for Taylor Swift fans with the re-release of the singer’s fourth album Red (Taylor’s Version) and her new companion short film All Too Well that the multi-Grammy-winning artist wrote and directed. The film starred Swift, Sadie Sink, and Dylan O’Brien. To top off the weekend Swift brought down the house on Saturday Night Live with a performance of the new 10-minute version of All Too Well featured in the short film. This was the singer's sixth time on the popular sketch comedy show and the fifth time she has been the musical guest. Actor Jonathan Majors hosted alongside her.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

iHeartRadio will only play Taylor Swift's re-recorded songs

The biggest radio group in the US has announced that it will only play Taylor Swift's re-recorded songs on their stations from now on. iHeart - which owns over 860 stations - will only play the music that the 31-year-old singer/songwriter owns both the lyrics and the recording to after a dispute between the 'I Bet You Think About Me' singer and industry executives led to it being sold without her knowledge.
MUSIC
NME

Taylor Swift’s ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ breaks first day Spotify streaming record

Taylor Swift has made Spotify history with ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’, racking up the biggest number of first day streams in history. The new album, the latest in the pop star’s series of re-recorded albums, came out on Friday (November 13) and features the entire original album re-recorded, along with a host of ‘vault’ tracks and rarities.
MUSIC
Villanovan

Taylor Swift Re-Releases Highly Anticipated Red Album

The week of Nov. 8 was a busy time for superstar Taylor Swift. After months since her last album release of “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” Swifties and casual fans finally got to hear “Red (Taylor’s Version)” at midnight on Nov. 12. However, unlike the more lowkey “Fearless” release, “Red” is bringing much more to the table for fans.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Taylor Swift’s label reportedly setting stricter guidelines for re-recordings

Universal Music Group, the parent label of Taylor Swift, have reportedly set out new guidelines with regards to their artists re-recording old material. Swift is currently in the process of re-recording her first six albums in an attempt to regain control of her master recordings after masters of her early records were sold off several times without her permission.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Taylor Swift Sets New Record for Longest No. 1 Song With “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”

Taylor Swift has set multiple new Billboard chart records with Red (Taylor’s Version), the re-recorded edition of her 2012 album. Released on November 12, Red (Taylor’s Version) is Swift’s 10th No. 1 debut, and her 10-minute update of “All Too Well” also became the longest song to appear on and top the Hot 100. The record had previously been held by Don McLean’s “American Pie,” which is just short of nine minutes long.
MUSIC
flyernews.com

Taylor Swift retreads heartbreak with release of Red (Taylor’s Version)

Senior Mallory Boring reviews Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version), the second of her re-released albums. Photo courtesy of Taylor Swift on Twitter. Taylor Swift continued her mission of reclaiming ownership of her first six studio albums with the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) on Nov. 12. This follows the April 9 release of Fearless (Taylor’s Version), the first of Swift’s re-recordings. The album contains 30 tracks and features artists such as Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton, Phoebe Bridgers and Gary Lightbody.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

'Red (Taylor's Version)' tops the U.S. album chart

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Pop star Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) is the No. 1 album in the United States this week. Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak's An Evening with Silk Sonic, followed by Twice's Formula of Love: O+T =<3 at No. 3, Summer Walker's Still Over It at No. 4 and Drake's Certified Lover Boy at No. 5.
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS LA

Taylor Swift And Kanye West Earn Last-Minute Grammy Noms As Recording Academy Expands List Of Nominees

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Taylor Swift and Kanye West wound up being last-minute additions to some suddenly expanded lists of Grammy nominees this week, thanks to an 11th-hour change made by the Recording Academy. US rapper Kanye West attends the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) Abba and Lil Nas X were also last-minute additions to the Grammy nominations following a Recording Academy meeting 24 hours before the nominations were announced Tuesday morning, The New York Times reported. Swift and West were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Blake Shelton reveals why he married Gwen Stefani – and fans are in tears

Blake Shelton has revealed the heart-melting reason why he married his wife Gwen Stefani after releasing a special song he wrote for his bride. The Voice star dropped his new single, We Can Reach The Stars, on Friday and revealed it is very close to the couple's hearts as he sang it to Gwen at their July wedding as part of his vows. The song details the love between the couple and includes the lyrics: "And I know we can reach the stars, that's how far my love will go for you".
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
220K+
Followers
45K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy