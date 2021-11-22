UConn men show a little fight with Binghamton before their flight to Bahamas

Connecticut's R.J. Cole (2) and Binghamton's Johnathan McGriff (0) are held back by the referees after hard foul led to an altercation and a technical foul during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Binghamton and Connecticut, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn) Stephen Dunn

HARTFORD — It can no longer be said that the UConn men’s basketball team hasn’t been in a fight yet this season.

No, not a figurative fight. That will have to wait until later this week in the Caribbean.

The Huskies were in a literal fight over the weekend.

OK, so Saturday’s spat in the Huskies’ 87-63 win over Binghamton wasn’t the biggest of brouhahas.

But hard fouls are going to happen on occasion in basketball games. Whether you’re Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets or Andre Jackson of the Huskies, it’s not a fun experience to absorb one.

And to paraphrase fictional baseball manager Lou Brown from the movie “Major League,” sometimes you want to see how the players react.

Jokic, when he was thumped needlessly by Markieff Morris in an NBA game last week, probably overreacted.

Jackson and the Huskies, however, didn’t seem to against the Bearcats. The initial sequence Saturday certainly wasn’t one they appreciated.

UConn coach Dan Hurley and Binghamton coach Levell Sanders are former teammates and old friends from their playing days at Seton Hall. UConn guard R.J. Cole and Binghamton center Ogheneyole Akuwovo are former teammates, too, having played together at Howard University.

But the two sides still nearly came to blows after a hard foul by Akuwovo on Jackson has the UConn sophomore flew toward the basket.

The officials quickly signaled for a flagrant foul, but the Huskies, chiefly Adama Sanogo and Jackson himself, took serious umbrage.

Sanogo was called for a technical foul as he argued with Binghamton’s John McGriff, though Hurley wasn’t convinced his sophomore big man deserved that penalty.

“That’s a tough call. In Jersey City, if somebody starts running up on you, you’re going to brace. And I don’t know, everyone’s from a different place. Where I’m from, somebody runs up on you, you don’t need to punch them but you better be prepared to make some contact first, let’s say,” Hurley said. “I understand the position the officials are in. They couldn’t go to that contest, I guess.”

Hurley conceded that the officials probably called it correctly according to the “rule of the law. But the rule in the street is different than that.”

Sanders admitted he wasn’t exactly displeased with the sequence and his team’s role in it.

“We wanted our guys to compete for 40 minutes. Even the situation where we get an intentional foul, I’d rather us foul than have guys dunk all over us,” Sanders said. “That’s part of competing.”

UConn actually played its worst game of the season — though, given how dominant they’ve been so far against lesser foes, that’s not an overly significant statement — but they did show some fight.

Jackson wouldn’t admit as much when asked but was certainly glad to see his teammates have his back after the hard foul. And as much as it bothered him, he admitted the play helped him focus his energy on the court.

“I wasn’t fan of the flagrant but I think that got me going. It made me get into the game more, maybe be more competitive on both ends, really just take it personal. After that, I approached the game with a different sense of passion. I started to bring more energy. So it was a good thing and a bad thing.”

Akuwovo was booed mercilessly by the crowd every time he touched the ball for the remainder of the game, though there were no more incidents for the rest of the afternoon. And Akuwovo appeared to have a couple of pleasant conversations with a few of the Husky players in the postgame handshake line.

On a day in which the Huskies (4-0) didn’t play particularly well in many areas, they should at least take solace in the fact that they showed some fight.

That’s a positive given that many of the Huskies were already thinking about the sun and sand they’ll experience this week in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

“Not to look ahead of games, but I feel like a lot of players tonight had the Bahamas in the back of their heads and just looking forward to that trip,” UConn wing Tyrese Martin said. “It showed in most of the guys’ performances tonight. I mean, guys have to grow from that and take it one game at a time.”

And one fight at a time, too.

Neill Ostrout is the sports editor of the Journal Inquirer.