It was another off season for deer in Minnesota; and Wisconsin is shaping up to follow suit. Now that the 2021 firearm season is over in Minnesota, officials with the Department of Natural Resources are reporting that the numbers for the year are off and so is the five-year average. According to the Minnesota DNR, "final registrations....were down 6% form 2020 and down a whopping 35% from the five-year average".

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO