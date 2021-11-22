'Huge Missed Opportunity': Firms Aren't Proactively Fostering Paralegals' E-Discovery Skills

I must begin this month’s article with an apology, specifically for this article’s confusing title. I have to believe that virtually every reader of this article must be confused and wonder why I am writing as if e-discovery has disappeared. I well understand the confusion. The thesis of the article is not that e-discovery has somehow evaporated, but rather that the thinking in the legal world regarding e-discovery has so changed that, as with many other ideas (and the tools that helped those ideas to flourish) that were once novel—that communications could travel thousands of miles over telephone lines, for example—those ideas and tools lost their novelty as those in the legal community became comfortable with them and thought of them as simply different ways of articulating ideas and tools long used in the legal world.

4 DAYS AGO