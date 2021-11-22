ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market to Show Strong Growth | Leading players Accenture, IBM, Cognizant

 6 days ago

Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The global IT Outsourcing Managed Service market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the IT Outsourcing...

Rising Physical Disabilities Pivoting Personalized Wearable Exoskeleton Market Growth - Fact.MR Study

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth. The...
North America Accounts for Approximately 30% of the Global Sales Value of Contactless Biometric Software - Fact.MR Study

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth. The...
Increase In Adoption Of Healthy And Balanced Lifestyle Driving The Growth Of Low-Fat Bread Market

There has been a spike in demand for functional and clean label food products as consumer stranded at home due to Covid-19 lockdown have taken aggressively. Due to Covid-19 lockdown, consumer stranded at home and craving for some healthy food products, which is also one of the factor for fueling the demand for low fat bread market across the globe.
Flavors Added To The Sweets According To The Preference Of Customers To Contribute To The Growth Of The Demand For Low-Fat Sweets And Are Expected To Expand In The Near Future

The Global Low-Fat Sweets Market provides scrutiny of various growth trajectories of the market and its segments during the forecast period (2021 – 2031). The analysts strive to offer a comprehensive insight into consumer adoption trends, and the corresponding strategies by players to acquire more shares. The insights include a granular assessment of favorable policy regulations and norms. The study in addition takes a closer look at the key macroeconomic fundamentals in various regions that will spur investments in the Low-Fat Sweets market. The research offers a qualitative assessment of the recent disruptions and the strategy realignments to counter the forces restraining the growth of the Low-Fat Sweets market.
Rising Preference for Organic Food is expected to Increase the Demand for Low Calorie Olive Oil Globally 2031

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Sales & Demand of Low Calorie Olive Oil Market, its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player, both at global and regional levels.
Plastic-metal Hybrids Market Value Projected to Expand during 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Plastic-metal Hybrids Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Plastic-metal Hybrids over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Plastic-metal hybrids are compounds or substances...
Acoustic Tape Market By Material Type (Polyethylene Foam and Rubber) and By Application (Stud work Isolation, Joist Isolation, Batten Isolation) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Acoustic Tape Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. The acoustic tape is an indispensable tool for noise protection and isolation. Intended to...
Software
Perforated Metal Sheets Market By End users (Architecture, Automotive, Chemical) and By Material type (Stainless Steel, Mild Steel, Aluminum) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Perforated Metal Sheets Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Owing to a combination of beauty, strength, and functionality, perforated metal sheets have...
Freight Audit and Payment Service Market to See Booming Growth | CT Logistics, enVista, Intelligent Audit

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Freight Audit and Payment Service Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Freight Audit and Payment Service Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Freight Audit and Payment Service Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Directional Drilling Services Market, Size, Share, Evaluation, 2021-2028

"The Global Directional Drilling Services Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.52% during the forecasting period (2021-2028)". Directional drilling is a device designed to drill directionally with continuous rotation from the floor, casting off the want to slide a drilling motor.Directional drilling services generally are deployed when drilling directional, horizontal, or prolonged-attain wells. State-of-the-artwork directional drilling services have minimum interplay with the borehole, thereby keeping the borehole first-class.The most advanced services exert steady facet pressure much like conventional stabilizers that rotate with the drill string or orient the bit in the desired route while continuously rotating at the same wide variety of rotations per minute as the drill rig.
Herbal Toothpastes Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive, Johnson & Johnson

Herbal Toothpaste is a glue or a gel used to clean and maintain the strength of teeth with the assistance of toothbrush. It is utilized to advance oral cleanliness and it helps in expelling the nourishment and dental plaque from the teeth bolsters in repressing halitosis, and contains fixings, keeping up a fresh mouth for the entire day and furthermore giving perfect assurance against dental issues like pyorrhea, gum dying, pit and affectability. These offers many benefits to its end-users such as immune-stimulatory, anti-haemorrhagic, a natural antiseptic, and other properties as well. The increasing concern of oral cleanliness with risk-free products among the individuals is driving the growth of herbal toothpaste.
Connected Cars Market to See Booming Growth | Google, General Motors, Ford Motor

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Connected Cars Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Connected Cars Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Connected Cars Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Eyebrow Enhancing Serum Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Sephora, Rodan & Fields, RevitaLash Cosmetics

Eyebrow Enhancing Serum is used to provide fuller, thicker, healthier-looking brows. If someone who has over-plucked her eyebrow or thin brows and want thicker eyebrows these serums are the best products to be used. The people struggle with the ability to grow eyebrow due to genetics or trauma to the brows from the previous plucking are widely using the eyebrow enhancing serum.
Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Alphabet, General Electric, IBM

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Voice Assistant Application Market to See Booming Growth | IBM, Google, Amazon

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Voice Assistant Application Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Voice Assistant Application Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Voice Assistant Application Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Cloud Seeding Equipment Market, Size, Share, Evaluation, 2021-2028

"The Global Cloud Seeding Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecasting period (2021-2028)". Cloud seeding is a method to adjust the weather situations that comprises injecting clouds with chemical retailers with a purpose to adjust the climate to our will. This is specifically done via diffusing substances that have an effect on the microphysical tactics within the cloud. These 'substances' are both function cloud condensation nuclei or ice nuclei which might be typically used for increasing the precipitation, or fog and hail suppression.
Cotton Products Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Cherokee Fabrication, Reiter, Toyota Industries

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Cotton Products Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Cotton Products Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Cotton Products Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
3D Printed Electronics Market, Size, Share, Evaluation, 2021-2028

"The Global 3D Printed Electronics Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 39.50% during the forecast period 2021-2028″. 3-D printing or additive manufacturing is a process of creating 3 dimensional solid gadgets from a virtual record. The creation of a 3-d published item has performed the use of additive tactics. In an additive system, an object is created with the aid of laying down successive layers of material until the object is created.3-D printing enables companies to provide complex (useful) shapes with the use of less cloth than traditional production techniques. For electronics manufacturers, the 3-D printing era holds extensive ability, as rushing time to market can assist the industry keep pace with ever-shortening product lifestyles cycles for electronics clients, the ease with which the technology can be used to generate numerous product designs holds wonderful potential for creating customized bureaucracy and functions.
Commercial Sector Holds 85% of the Global Market Share of Heating Cable - Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Heating Cables market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Heating Cables.
