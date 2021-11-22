Catering And Food Service Contractor Market to See Stunning Growth | Sodexo, Elior Group, Aramark

According to the report "Food Encapsulation Market by Shell Material (Polysaccharides, Emulsifiers, Lipids, Proteins), Technology (Microencapsulation, Nanoencapsulation, Hybrid Encapsulation), Application, Method, Core Phase, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Food Encapsulation Market is estimated to be valued at USD 10.6 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 15.6 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Encapsulation is majorly done to produce particles that can control mass transport behavior. The diffusion of the material is prevented by the shell material used in encapsulation. Encapsulants act as the wall material and protect the core that consists of a sensitive bioactive agent, from water, oxygen, and light, to avoid any reaction on the core phase. The materials used for the encapsulation of food bioactive agents must be of food-grade because they are incorporated into foods.

MARKETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO