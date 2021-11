"The Global Cloud Seeding Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecasting period (2021-2028)". Cloud seeding is a method to adjust the weather situations that comprises injecting clouds with chemical retailers with a purpose to adjust the climate to our will. This is specifically done via diffusing substances that have an effect on the microphysical tactics within the cloud. These 'substances' are both function cloud condensation nuclei or ice nuclei which might be typically used for increasing the precipitation, or fog and hail suppression.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO