ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Rise In Pregnancy Rates Has Been Observed, Resulting In Spiked Demand For Maternal Nutrition Products Spiked- Fact.MR Study

thedallasnews.net
 6 days ago

Demand for multivitamin maternal nutrition products is driven majorly by North America, with nearly one-fourth of the production cluster positioned in the country, and favourable economy winds will bolster the Folate Nutrition market over the coming years. Key driving factors for maternal nutrition product demand are increasing manufacturing facilities and new...

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
bostonnews.net

Booming Fintech Industry to Witness Spike in US Fleet Card Sales | Report Fact.MR

The Sales of the fuel card market are estimated to burgeon at a CAGR of over 6.5% over the forecast period (2020-2030). Consumers are becoming more likely to accept contactless payments. New research shows that U.S. customers are becoming more interested in contactless payments, whereas more than half of current card payments in Germany are contactless compared as compared to 40% before the outbreak.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nestle Sa#Glaxosmithkline Plc#Economy#Folate Nutrition#Cagr#Tablet
atlantanews.net

Growing Need for Uninterrupted Power Supply Increases Demand For Sectionalizers - Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Sectionalizers Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth. The report offers actionable and valuable market...
INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

Sodium Silicate Sand Market to Expand at CAGR of 4.4% through 2030; Demand Beholds Rise After COVID-19 Pandemic, opines Fact.MR's New Study

The Sodium Silicate sand market is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR of 4.4% in terms of value through the period of forecasting between 2020 and 2030. The market was valued at over US$ 13 Bn in 2020 and will progress on a positive growth trajectory on the back of rising demand in the production of glass. However, the unforeseen outbreak of COVID-19 has brought the global manufacturing sector to a standstill thus limiting the growth of the market to a certain extent in 2020.
BUSINESS
thedallasnews.net

Rising Adoption of Cosmetic Dentistry to Fuel Demand for Retail Dental Care - Fact.MR Study

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Retail Dental Care Essentials market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Dental Prosthetics Essentials.
RETAIL
thedallasnews.net

Demand for One-component Silicone Adhesives will Rise in Response to Increasing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles - Fact.MR Study

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts sales of One-component Silicone Adhesives to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
India
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
AFP

UN warns of soaring prices in 2022 due to freight rate spike

The United Nations warned Thursday that a surge in container freight rates could mean higher prices for consumers next year unless pandemic-fuelled problems are untangled. The UN's trade and development agency (UNCTAD) said global import price levels could increase by 11 percent and consumer price levels by 1.5 percent between now and 2023. "Global consumer prices will rise significantly in the year ahead until shipping supply chain disruptions are unblocked and port constraints and terminal inefficiencies are tackled," UNCTAD said in its Review of Maritime Transport 2021 report. Global supply chains faced unprecedented demand from the second half of 2020 onwards as consumers spent on goods rather than services during coronavirus lockdowns.
INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

Surge in Demand for Medicinal Herbs Is Anticipated from Cosmetic Industry - Fact.MR Study

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.
INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

Emerging Vegan Trend to Amplify Demand of Agar Agar Flakes Market: States Fact.MR

The food industry has witnessed significant growth in the recent past, owing to several factors such as increasing disposable income and the experimental snacking habits of individuals. This has aggravated the demand for several food ingredients in the recent past. Agar agar flakes, being one such ingredient, have been observed to garner significant traction in recent years.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Increasing Health Awareness to Bolster Sales of Carrot Seed Oil Market: States Fact.MR

Believed to offer a variety of health benefits, carrot seed oil market has gained immense traction owing to its popularity in aromatherapy and its myriad anti-inflammatory properties. When inhaled directly or diffused in the air, carrot seed oil significantly improves psychological and physical health and well-being. The carrot seed essential oil is choker-block full of bioflavonoids which act as powerful anti-oxidants. Its skin care applications reduce age spots and fine lines, combat psoriasis and improves elasticity of the skin. The moisturizing properties help to soften and nourish hair and give it a richer sheen. The cosmetologically diverse applications of carrot seed essential oil will give significant impetus to the carrot seed oil market in the foreseeable future.
HEALTH
thedallasnews.net

Growing Awareness Regarding Beauty and Cosmetic Products to Fuel Demand of Cyclotetrasiloxane Market: States Fact.MR

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Cyclotetrasiloxane Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Cyclotetrasiloxane over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. The market for Cyclotetrasiloxane witnessed massive slowdown in...
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Edible Tea Market Projected to be Resilient during 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

Tea is one of the most preferred beverages consumed across the world. People drink tea as a sleep aid for relaxation, to quench thirst and energize themselves. The demand for tea for different category performance is expected to create an opportunity to develop or serve tea in various ways, such as edible tea, bottled tea, encapsulated tea and others. The demand for ready-to-use food and beverage products is anticipated to contribute to the innovation and development of tea and therefore, boost the growth of edible tea market.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

How is the Aerospace Industry Fueling Titanium Alloys Demand | Fact.MR

Newly released report by Fact.MR establishes that the Alpha Titanium Alloys market revenues will grow moderately between 2021 and 2031, following a CAGR of 3.5% to reach US$ 5.6 Bn. Sluggish progress in the global automotive industry in the recent past has led the market to embark on a modest expansion trajectory.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedallasnews.net

Commercial Sector Holds 85% of the Global Market Share of Heating Cable - Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Heating Cables market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Heating Cables.
INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

Demand for Truck Cranes is Expected to Increase at a CAGR of About 4% : Fact.MR

Industrial Truck Cranes market analysis by Fact.MR offer divulges compelling insights into factors creating sales prospects across key segment. It offers an executive-level blueprint of strategies adopted by the key market players and analyzes the impact of the same on overall growth projection. Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts...
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Metal Coatings MarketTier 1 Players Collectively Account for More Than 30% Revenue Share

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings Market during the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2028, and key prospects over the forecast period 2028. The insights and analytics on the Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy