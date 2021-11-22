Rise In Pregnancy Rates Has Been Observed, Resulting In Spiked Demand For Maternal Nutrition Products Spiked- Fact.MR Study

The Sodium Silicate sand market is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR of 4.4% in terms of value through the period of forecasting between 2020 and 2030. The market was valued at over US$ 13 Bn in 2020 and will progress on a positive growth trajectory on the back of rising demand in the production of glass. However, the unforeseen outbreak of COVID-19 has brought the global manufacturing sector to a standstill thus limiting the growth of the market to a certain extent in 2020.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO