Vidant Health adds appointment scheduling option for COVID-19 testing site
GREENVILLE, N.C. – In an effort to enhance COVID-19 testing options, Vidant Health is now offering appointment scheduling for the Greenville drive-up COVID-19 testing site.
Appointments can be scheduled through MyChart and will allow community members to schedule up to one day in advance. Community members must have a MyChart account to utilize the scheduling tool.
Those with an appointment will have access to a separate, scheduled appointments lane at the testing site, with much of the required paperwork completed in advance. Those without an appointment can still utilize the drive-up option. Community members may only schedule an appointment for themselves. Appointments are not currently available for pediatric COVID-19 testing at this site.
The Greenville drive-up COVID-19 testing site, located at 2610 Stantonsburg Road on the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive, is currently open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Testing is also offered on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The testing site is not currently open on Saturday. Please visit VidantHealth.com/SafeCommunity for hours of operations, updates and information on other COVID-19 testing sites.
How to sign up for MyChart
A MyChart account is required to schedule an appointment at the Greenville drive-up COVID-19 testing site. Visit VidantHealth.com/patient-portals for more information on MyChart including how to sign up for an account.
Holiday Hours:
The testing site will operate under special hours for Thanksgiving. The site will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, closed on Thursday, Nov. 25 and open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26.
