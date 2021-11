Don Brown will be the next head football coach at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, with the school making it official Monday morning. The 66-year old will serve his second stint as head coach at UMass, the first of which was from 2004-2008. In those five seasons Brown had a record of 43-19 with the Minutemen in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). He was also a defensive coordinator in Amherst the year they won the FCS national championship in 1998.

AMHERST, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO