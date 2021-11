WINNETKA, Ill. — Oftentimes, the first game of the season can be tough for basketball teams, as it is the first opportunity for them to play together in season. On Monday night, the Scouts were on the other side of that narrative, defeating Round Lake High School 69-21. The first quarter was nothing but a blowout as the Scouts led the Panthers 19-0. They continued their incredibly hot start with an unfathomable halftime score of 43-1.Fans who arrived late often did a double take at the scoreboard to make sure it wasn’t a glitch. Seniors Sam Gibson and Alex Forowycz and junior Asa Thomas led the team with 11 points each at the break.

