I tend to ignore polls that try to tell us that there are certain issues that are top of mind for New Jerseyans. Every time we hear a poll, it seems that taxes become the top issue for New Jersey residents to complain about. Of course, if that were actually true, you'd think that the governor who said that if "taxes are your issue, New Jersey may not be your state", would have lost re-election.

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO