Watch this mom’s surprise reunion with her son after 2 years apart

A woman has inspired a conversation about unconventional families after revealing that she and her partner live in separate suites of the same house with their respective children.Shelley Hunt, who lives in BC, Canada, and goes by the username @shellhuntful on TikTok, discussed her family’s unique living arrangement in a video uploaded to the app earlier this month.In the clip, Hunt, who has two children, revealed that she and her partner, Peter, who has three children, live separately in the same house, with the 38-year-old explaining that the arrangement means the family lives “separately together”.“My partner and I have five...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 4 DAYS AGO