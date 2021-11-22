ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to know about diabetes: Symptoms, risk factors, how to manage it

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Natalie Azar, NBC News medical contributor shares on...

milwaukeecourieronline.com

Is Someone You Know at Risk for Diabetic Vision Loss?

With diabetes at epidemic levels, you probably know (or are) one of the 34.2 million Americans with the disease. Whether or not the cause is due to lifestyle (poor diet, lack of exercise), genetics or both, be aware: Diabetes does more than affect blood sugar levels. Without proper precautions, it can lead to nerve damage; limb amputation; heart and kidney disease, and sight loss. Blindness is the complication diabetics fear the most. And, if you are Black, you have up to a three times greater risk of losing vision to diabetes than a white person.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
belmarrahealth.com

How Diabetes Can Deceive You and Put Heart Health at Risk

Diabetes and heart problems are a common pairing. But it’s possible that diabetes may make it more difficult to spot a common condition that could result in severe consequences. A recent study showed that people with diabetes were less likely to notice symptoms of atrial fibrillation, or a-fib, than people...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WTHI

How to prevent and better manage Type 2 diabetes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- November is diabetes awareness month and many health experts are pushing for people to adopt healthier lifestyles to avoid developing type 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes is usually seen in adults over the age of 45, but younger people are still at risk of developing it....
TERRE HAUTE, IN
mckinneyonline.com

How We Help You Manage Your Diabetes

Diabetes is a life-changing diagnosis. There’s no cure, and there are many lifestyle factors and test results you need to juggle all day, every day. That can be tough if you try to do it on your own. Fortunately, you don’t have to. Dr. Venkata Vallury, our experienced physician here...
MCKINNEY, TX
verywellhealth.com

What You Need to Know About Getting a Diabetic Retinopathy Screening

Diabetic retinopathy, a condition caused by damage to blood vessels in the eye, is one of the leading causes of blindness in the United States. However, it often goes undiagnosed until symptoms, such as vision changes, occur. By then, it may be too late for effective treatment. Diabetic retinopathy screenings...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about respiratory therapy

Respiratory therapists are an essential part of the medical team. They work in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare settings to help people with respiratory problems breathe more easily. These professionals help individuals of all ages — from newborn babies to older adults in hospice care — who are experiencing breathing...
HEALTH
mibluesperspectives.com

Understanding Diabetes: Risk Factors, Types and Diagnosis

Diabetes is one of the most prevalent and expensive chronic conditions in the United States. Roughly one in every 10 people are diagnosed with some form of diabetes, affecting people of all ages, genders and ethnicities. In the U.S. alone, diabetes costs more than $325 billion every year in medical...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about hemicrania continua

Hemicrania continua is a type of primary headache that causes continuous pain on one side of the head for prolonged periods. Hemicrania continua is a primary headache, which means no other condition or disease causes it to occur. In most cases, the pain remains continuous for over a month and is punctuated by periods of severe pain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about lung supplements

People with conditions affecting the lungs may experience coughing, shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing up mucus or blood, and chest pain. Some companies claim that their supplements and vitamins may help promote lung health. However, medical evidence is yet to verify these claims. This article looks at how supplements may...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Seasonal depression: Why it happens and how to manage the symptoms

With the weather getting colder and the days becoming shorter, some people are noticing they have less energy and aren't feeling as positive as they usually do. While these feelings may be temporary for some, around one in three people consistently struggle through the autumn and winter months with a type of depression known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD).
MENTAL HEALTH
southernillinoisnow.com

What you need to know about COVID-19 boosters and how long they take to work

(NEW YORK) — COVID-19 booster shots are now authorized for anyone over the age of 18. For anyone hoping to get a COVID-19 booster dose before the Thanksgiving holiday, experts say it’s important to understand that protection doesn’t kick in right away. Although the body starts to increase antibodies within...
PUBLIC HEALTH
momjunction.com

World Diabetes Day: All You Need To Know About Gestational Diabetes

Diabetes is a common disease that can prove fatal if not monitored and treated correctly. The world observed November 14th as World Diabetes Day, so more awareness is spread on this health condition. Although many people know about diabetes, not a lot of us are aware of gestational diabetes. Without...
HEALTH
geneticliteracyproject.org

A year after infection and still experiencing lingering COVID symptoms? Here’s what we know now about long COVID

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Some people who have had Covid-19 are still experiencing lingering symptoms weeks, months or as much as a year after infection,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Miami Herald

How hospital programs are teaching people how to manage their diabetes or prevent it

Preventing Type 2 diabetes and effectively managing Types 1 and 2 diabetes is vital to a person’s health. In 2018, approximately 10 percent of the U.S. population was diagnosed with diabetes, or 34 million Americans, according to the American Diabetes Association. About 90 to 95 percent of the cases stem from Type 2 diabetes, which is impacted by obesity and being overweight.
MIAMI, FL
aces.edu

What is Diabetes?

Diabetes is growing at an epidemic rate in the United States. People with diabetes can take steps to control the disease and lower their risk for complications. Diabetes is a disease that affects how your body turns food into energy. Most of the food you eat turns into glucose, the main source of fuel for your body, and enters the bloodstream. For the glucose to go into the cells, a hormone called insulin must be present. Insulin is produced in a gland called the pancreas.
WEIGHT LOSS
Medical News Today

What to know about elbow osteoarthritis

Elbow osteoarthritis is a form of arthritis that causes pain, stiffness, and decreased motion of the elbow joint. The elbow is a complex joint that plays a critical role in daily life, as it allows for a range of arm movements. Due to this, elbow osteoarthritis may affect a person’s quality of life.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about lymphocytosis

Lymphocytosis is the presence of too many white blood cells. It can indicate an underlying health problem, such as infection. Lymphocytes are a type of white blood cell that fights germs and prevents disease. Rapid increases in lymphocyte numbers can indicate an infection or underlying health condition. Transmissible causes of lymphocytosis are usually acute viral infections.
CANCER

