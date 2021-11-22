What to know about diabetes: Symptoms, risk factors, how to manage it

With diabetes at epidemic levels, you probably know (or are) one of the 34.2 million Americans with the disease. Whether or not the cause is due to lifestyle (poor diet, lack of exercise), genetics or both, be aware: Diabetes does more than affect blood sugar levels. Without proper precautions, it can lead to nerve damage; limb amputation; heart and kidney disease, and sight loss. Blindness is the complication diabetics fear the most. And, if you are Black, you have up to a three times greater risk of losing vision to diabetes than a white person.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO