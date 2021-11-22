FAT Brands adding Native Wings to growing portfolio

Interest in service brand franchises continues to grow, especially for non-brick-and-mortar service brands, as traditionally “recession resistant” service brands such as hair care and gyms were forced to shut their doors for weeks or months at a time. Now, as the Covid era persists, many franchisees in the food-and-beverage sector are looking to diversify their holdings to provide more balance as the uncertain conditions of the past 20 months persist. Here’s a brief roundup of service brands – both storefront and home-based – that have announced new deals and growth in the past month. For more, visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO