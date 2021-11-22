ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FAT Brands adding Native Wings to growing portfolio

Cover picture for the articleJust weeks after announcing it was buying Fazoli's for $130 million, Los Angeles-based FAT Brands Inc. said it was acquiring Native Grill & Wings, an Arizona-based, 23-unit chain. Wingtime LLC, a subsidiary of Cybeck Capital Partners, is selling the brand — known for its cult-like following and 20 wing...

With the continued stickiness of digital ordering, deliverability is becoming a driving force for major restaurant brands’ menu decisions. On Monday (Nov. 22), FAT Brands, parent company of 15 restaurant chains including Johnny Rockets, Fatburger and Hurricane Grill & Wings, announced the acquisition of another brand, Native Grill & Wings, an Arizona-based chain with 23 locations across Arizona, Illinois, and Texas. Known for its wings, the brand also serves a number of other delivery-friendly foods including pizza, burgers, sandwiches and salads.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurant Brands#Elevation Burger#Native Wings#Fat Brands Inc#Wingtime Llc#Marking Fat Brands#Fatburger#Ebitda#Global Franchise Group#Twin Peaks#Native Grill Wings#Round Table Pizza
