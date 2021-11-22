FAT Brands adding Native Wings to growing portfolio

AIDP Inc. is introducing the Cognilipid portfolio of brands to its portfolio of nootropic ingredients. This includes CogniPLUS, CogniPS, and CogniPA. AIDP Inc. (City of Industry, CA) is introducing the Cognilipid portfolio of brands to its portfolio of nootropic ingredients. This includes CogniPLUS, CogniPS, and CogniPA. CogniPLUS is a proprietary branded complex of phospholipids including phosphatidylserine and phosphatidic acid with manufacturing and use patents that is supported by human clinical studies to support stress, memory, mood, and premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptoms. Two clinical studies provide evidence that CogniPLUS supports cognitive health, with subjects recording higher memory, learning, association, and information gathering scores after three months. A PMS study found that the ingredient decreased symptoms by 19% over four menstrual cycles.
