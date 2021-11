It’s safe to say that the move to IPv6 has been a major focus for the Internet community for some time now. The supply of IPv4 addresses was exhausted in 2019, so that milestone is now a matter for the history books. With the rates of IPv6 deployment increasing across the world, it looks as though real headway is finally being made – in fact, IPv6 is even said to be growing faster than IPv4 did, driven in great part by the growth of IoT enabled devices and smart homes.

