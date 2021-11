It's almost the end of the year, and it seems like there's nothing much exciting left for the smartphone industry, except the new Qualcomm 4nm chip and the first smartphone to use it, Xiaomi 12. However, this latest information might bring a plot twist to the story. According to it, HUAWEI and OPPO are each dropping a foldable device by the end of 2021.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO