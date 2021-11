A proposed charter school focused on equity and inclusion is being denied by the Petaluma City School Board. The board unanimously denied the proposal for the “Magnolia Global Academy for Leaders” because they lacked answers from backers surrounding admission criteria, budgeting, and core vision for the school. They said the plan had unrealistic financial assumptions, didn’t adequately describe issues of transportation, and failed to identify a location for the school. Backers of the school criticized the school board, and said that the board should be helping them with a revised proposal.

PETALUMA, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO