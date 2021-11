The proposed Monmouth buyout will change Industrial Logistics Properties Trust's portfolio in several ways. A few weeks ago, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) agreed to buy Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) for an all - cash amount of $21 per share, reaching a total of $4 billion. The company will also acquire Monmouth's debt and pipeline. In the following paragraphs I will review the changes in the company's portfolio post - buyout, explaining why I believe that finally, ILPT will benefit from this transaction, despite the fact that it was done at a significant premium.

