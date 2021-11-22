ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

'Biggest exodus' of Maryland truck drivers due to retirement

By Bob Pepalis
KPVI Newschannel 6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – A driver shortage in Maryland and the rest of the country only became worse after the pandemic hit, a trucking group says. The 22 board members of the Maryland Motor Truck Association said two months ago they had an immediate need for 650 drivers, Louis Campion, president...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

A trucker explains the truck-driver shortage: We’re ‘tired of carrying

One high school is offering a truck-driving elective for students amid a widespread trucker shortage and an aging workforce. Mint Images/Getty Images. A trucker explained why companies are reporting a truck-driver shortage. Port driver Shauntai Robinson said it’s become increasingly difficult to sustain a trucking career. In October, the American...
INDUSTRY
Valley News

Truck driver shortage is only part of the supply chain problem

To find anything close to America’s 2021 shipping industry woes, Bob Freed has to reach back to 9/11. In 34 years in the trucking business, that was the only other period Freed can remember when transportation companies saw a national slowdown of freight. But that lull, sparked by acute uncertainty around subsequent attacks, lasted only about a month, Freed recalls. Today’s supply chain slowdown will soon be entering its third year.
INDUSTRY
ABC 15 News

Rising fuel costs impacting truck drivers, consumers

The rising cost of fuel has everyone paying more at the pump and that includes truck drivers. Overnight Monday, AAA says regular unleaded gas is an average of $3.73 in Arizona, but diesel prices are just shy of $4 a gallon. That’s up $1.55 over the past year. ABC15 spoke...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Maryland State
WRAL

Answer to truck driver shortage? Women and teens

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The American Trucking Association estimates the industry is short about 80,000 drivers, but efforts are underway to recruit women and 18-year-olds.
EHEXTRA

Truck driver shortage fuels bonuses

Tom Drees of Drees Transportation in Peshtigo said he can’t hire enough drivers. “I’d hire 50 if I could get them,” said Drees, owner of the company that has about 15 truckers. “I’ve been trying to hire for five years,” he said. Demand for drivers exceeds supply in part because...
MENOMINEE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Trucking Companies#Western Maryland
WPMI

Mobile Career Center holds Truck Driving Job Fair due to extreme need for CDL drivers

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The demand for CDL drivers is higher than ever, which is why the Mobile Career Center decided to hold a Truck Driving Job Fair and Career Expo Monday. “We looked around and saw where the shortage was, and there’s a shortage nationwide of truck drivers," Mobile Career Center Employment Services Manager Terrence Brown said.
MOBILE, AL
Benzinga

'That Guy Was Nuts!': Autonomous Trucks Must Account for Dangerous Drivers

TUCSON, Ariz. — Nearly seven of 10 automobile crashes occur within 10 miles of home, according to insurance industry statistics. It's apparently true even for autonomous trucks. An otherwise uneventful ride in TuSimple's (NASDAQ: TSP) high autonomy-equipped International LT on a sunny Wednesday morning last month turned dicey when four...
TUCSON, AZ
cbs4indy.com

Truck driver shortage expected to impact holiday season for Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS – The American Trucking Association reports the driver shortage has risen to an all-time high. The Chief Economist for the association said the current driver shortage has risen to 80,000. With a shortage of drivers, industry leaders expect that this will impact our holiday season. This year, there are...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
Kokomo Perspective

Pickup Trucks With the Most Aggressive Drivers

Driver reputations can be unfairly generalized stereotypes, but owners of these five pickup trucks really do exhibit the aggressive driving behavior often associated with their vehicle. When it comes to America’s favorite vehicles, pickup trucks are in a class of their own. Their off-road capability and excellent towing capacity make...
CARS
northbaybusinessjournal.com

North Bay trucking companies feel impact of driver, supply chain shortages

Adam Doss's Santa Rosa-based transportation companies are having a harder time keeping trucks rolling these days, because of a shortage of drivers and weak links in the global supply chain. Doss Logistics Companies has 10 locations in California and four other Western states. About 90% of its business in the...
SANTA ROSA, CA
WKRC

Amazon driver survives after train cuts truck in half

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WKRC/WISN/CNN Newsource) - An Amazon driver says he's thankful to be alive after a train slammed into his truck. He was transporting packages west of Milwaukee when the collision happened Wednesday. Alexander Evans says he's still in shock after an Amtrak train slammed into his Amazon delivery truck,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
weaa.org

Maggie McIntosh, longtime Maryland state lawmaker to retire

Maggie McIntosh, a longtime Maryland state lawmaker who first entered the House of Delegates in 1992 says she won't be running for re-election. By the time she finishes her term, the Baltimore Democrat will have served 30 years in the Maryland House of Delegates. She has been recognized by many...
MARYLAND STATE
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Slate

Republicans Will Be Sorry if the Supreme Court Overturns Roe

Next week, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. The suit, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, involves a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, about two months earlier than states can currently prohibit abortions under Roe. The statute’s defenders have suggested that a 15-week ban would enjoy wide public backing. In an amicus brief, for instance, 44 senators and 184 members of the House assured the justices that “two-thirds or more of Americans support limiting abortion after twelve weeks’ gestation.” And some scholars have argued in op-eds that a “moderate ruling,” upholding the Mississippi law and setting a 15-week limit, could establish a “new equilibrium.”
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy