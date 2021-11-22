Is it time to switch to cashless pocket money?

‘Greed is Good’ – Gordon Gekko, ‘Wall Street 2- Money Never Sleeps..’ Discussion. I watched this film sequel to Wall Street recently and it reminded me once again that wealth is a state of mind. There will always be money coming in, money going out and money MULTIPLYING whether we are part of it or not. There are people who know who to do the latter and there are people who don’t. It has been my mission to get people to realise that there are so many ways to add value and make money out there and.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO